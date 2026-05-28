Brodick Golf, Tennis and Bowling clubs have issued a unique sporting challenge for Arran residents and visitors this summer.
Utilising the three village facilities, Arran Community Sport Hub organisers are inviting teams to take part in the challenge with friends and family.
There are 12 team spaces available, for teams of four, that will rotate across all three sports in a friendly competition designed to encourage everyone to try something new. No previous experience is required.
The competition will run across two timed slots, finishing with a prize giving at approximately 3.30pm at Brodick Golf Club.
The competition will start with two players playing tennis in a king/queen of the court format. Two players will then play bowls in a rink-based team play, before all four players join together for a six-hole golf challenge.
Competitors and spectators are encouraged to attend on the day as there will also be “come and try” sessions, children’s activities and competitions, golf and bowling challenges, a barbecue, raffle, a bouncy castle and other activities.
The Community Sport Hub Open Day will take place on Saturday July 25. To enter the challenge, team can sign-up at forms.cloud.microsoft/e/dpf51DPx6R There is no need to book for any of the other family-friendly activities and events and everyone is invited to go along for an enjoyable day.
Entries to participate in the challenge close on Sunday July 19.
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