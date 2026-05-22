Cyclists from across the region and beyond took on tough conditions over two days of competition, with strong performances in both the hill

climb and Sunday sportive routes.

The 13th Oban Sportive Weekend got off to a bright start on Saturday, May 16, as riders tackled the Ben Cruachan Inn Hill Climb in light winds and favourable conditions.

Cameron Ritchie recorded the fastest time of the day in 14 minutes and 4 seconds, while Claire Ritchie was the quickest female rider and placed seventh overall in 18 minutes and 12 seconds.

Weather conditions deteriorated the next day with cold temperatures and showers greeting the 84 riders who set off in the main sportive. Despite the tougher conditions, competitors still posted strong times.

On the 87-mile Loch Awe route, Caleb Nonhebel, of Mull, finished first in 4 hours and 33 minutes, averaging 20mph. Kirsty McMillon was the fastest female rider on the course, crossing the line in 5 hours and 43 minutes.

On the shorter but demanding 54-mile Loch Avich route, Bryan Moodie of Leslie Bikes, Fife, was the fastest rider, completing the course in 3 hours and 2 minutes. North Argyll Cycle Club rider Charlotte Forbes was the fastest female competitor on that route, finishing in an impressive 3 hours and 26 minutes.

Organisers said the weekend raised more than £6,000 for local groups and charities, underlining the event’s importance not only as a sporting challenge but also as a community fundraiser.

Organisers also thanked the marshals, the Sportive team, North Argyll Cycle Club and the area’sl residents for their continued support and patience in helping the event run smoothly each year.

More thanks was also extended to the event’s sponsors: Oban Distillery, Stuart Livingstone Joinery, D&K Lafferty, Oban Distribution Services, Fiuran Property, MKM Oban, GlenAlmond Contracts , Holcim Glensanda, JM Breckenridge, Cromka Bake and Dine, Drax, Ben Cruachan Inn, Kilchrenan Inn and BID4Oban.



The next Oban Sportive Weekend is due to take place on 15 and 16 May 2027.