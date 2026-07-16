Better weather returned for Machrihanish Golf Club’s July Midweek Stableford competition on Wednesday, July 8.
A strong field of 55 members competed in the event.
From the yellow tees, T Stewart and Fergus Wallace both scored 40 points, with Stewart taking first place on the better inward half.
From the red tees, Angela Vernel won the category with 39 points.
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