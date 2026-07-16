ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Search For Jobs at HiJobs
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Summer tennis sessions prove a smash hit in Campbeltown

Summer tennis sessions prove a smash hit in Campbeltown

Jul 16, 2026
Arran Banner Golf – week 29, 2026

Arran Banner Golf – week 29, 2026

Jul 16, 2026
Kilmory reach final of Bullough Cup

Kilmory reach final of Bullough Cup

Jul 16, 2026
Shinty summer camp success

Shinty summer camp success

Jul 16, 2026

Hannah O’Hanlon

Summer tennis sessions prove a smash hit in Campbeltown

Summer tennis sessions prove a smash hit in Campbeltown

Jul 16, 2026
Council hopes White Hart sale leads to long-term investment

Council hopes White Hart sale leads to long-term investment

Jul 16, 2026
Could charter flights unlock a new era for Kintyre tourism?

Could charter flights unlock a new era for Kintyre tourism?

Jul 16, 2026
Art collective debut is picture of success

Art collective debut is picture of success

Jul 15, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Seasonal Hospitality Couple - Cook and Front of House - Ardtornish Estate Company
Ardtornish, Lochaline and Ardnamurchan, ObanArdtornish, Lochaline and Ardnamurchan, Oban£26,500 to £30,000 per annum£26,500 to £30,000 per annum
Deckhand (Beinn an Oir) - Mowi Scotland
LochaberLochaber£32,328 to £36,205 per annum£32,328 to £36,205 per annum
Facilities Assistant - Catering - NAY17472 - North Ayrshire Council
Isle of ArranIsle of Arran£13.52 per hour£13.52 per hour
Production & Fulfillment Team Members - F/T and P/T roles available - The Highland Soap Co. Ltd
CaolCaolSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
ASN Assistant - ARB18374 - Argyll and Bute Council
PA28 6HGPA28 6HG£26,790 to £27,665 per annum£26,790 to £27,665 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today