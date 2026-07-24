The programme is creating new opportunities for people of all ages to become more active, engaged and connected through sport and physical activity.

Through a combination of Highland Council and High Life Highland-led projects and direct investment in community organisations and sports clubs across the region, Summer of Sport is already delivering a significant impact.

So far, 62 new Highland Council/High Life Highland projects have been approved and are progressing successfully, with £74,910 committed.

Twenty-two of 30 external funding applications have been approved, resulting in £31,789 invested directly into community groups.

In total, the programme has already created more than 5,100 participation opportunities across the region through the approved projects, demonstrating the significant reach and positive impact of this investment on communities throughout the region.

Collectively, these projects are aimed at breaking down barriers to participation, expanding local sporting/activity provision, and creating opportunities for individuals and communities to enjoy the benefits of being active throughout the summer and beyond.