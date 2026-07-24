Investment from the Scottish Government, delivered through sportscotland, for the Summer of Sport programme will be bringing over £527,000 of funding into Highland communities over the coming months.
The programme is creating new opportunities for people of all ages to become more active, engaged and connected through sport and physical activity.
Through a combination of Highland Council and High Life Highland-led projects and direct investment in community organisations and sports clubs across the region, Summer of Sport is already delivering a significant impact.
So far, 62 new Highland Council/High Life Highland projects have been approved and are progressing successfully, with £74,910 committed.
Twenty-two of 30 external funding applications have been approved, resulting in £31,789 invested directly into community groups.
In total, the programme has already created more than 5,100 participation opportunities across the region through the approved projects, demonstrating the significant reach and positive impact of this investment on communities throughout the region.
Collectively, these projects are aimed at breaking down barriers to participation, expanding local sporting/activity provision, and creating opportunities for individuals and communities to enjoy the benefits of being active throughout the summer and beyond.
The programme runs until March 2027 and applications are still being received and assessed.
Further awards will continue to be made throughout the life of the programme, with funding available for eligible activities running through to March 2027.
Councillor John Finlayson, Chair of The Highland Council’s Education Committee, said: "It is really encouraging to see The Summer of Sport programme making a real difference in communities right across the Highlands, creating opportunities for young people to get active, try something new and connect with others through sport and physical activity.
"This significant investment is helping to break down barriers to participation and expand opportunities in both urban and rural areas.
"I am particularly pleased that funding remains available until March 2027, allowing even more groups and organisations to benefit and I would encourage them to get involved and apply for a share of this money."
The online application form can be found at: survey.alchemer.com/s3/8851892/Summer-of-Sport.
More information and a map showcasing where activities funded through the Summer of Sport programme can be found at: sportscotland.org.uk/summer-of-sport.
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