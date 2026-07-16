More than 70 children and teenagers are taking to the courts this summer as Campbeltown Lawn Tennis Club’s summer coaching programme continues to grow in popularity.
The three-week programme has attracted such strong interest that the club has already had to introduce a waiting list for its primary school sessions.
Monday mornings are dedicated to secondary school pupils, while children from P1 to P7 are enjoying sessions on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Six youngsters attended the first secondary session, while 65 primary-aged children have signed up across the three weeks.
Leading the coaching are Calum Scott and Tracey Brogan, who have been supported by young sports leaders Finlay Ramsay and Sean McArthur, as well as Catherine Dobbie and the rest of the tennis club committee.
The youngest players, from P1 to P3, have been building confidence through fun games and activities designed to improve hand-eye coordination, balance, throwing and catching skills, before learning the correct grip and taking their first steps into rallies.
Older children in the P4 to P7 group are learning a different tennis shot at each session, including forehands, backhands, volleys and smashes, before putting their new skills to the test in friendly matches.
While developing tennis skills is an important part of the programme, organisers say the biggest aim is to ensure youngsters have fun, keep active and enjoy spending time with friends during the summer break.
The sessions have been made more affordable for families thanks to funding from the Scottish Government’s Summer of Sport initiative, helping to reduce the cost of taking part while encouraging more young people to get active over the holidays.
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