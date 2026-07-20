The Archie MacNab Memorial Trophy Stableford took place at Tarbert Golf Club’s sun-kissed Glenralloch course.
First off the blocks at 8.30am on Saturday July 18 was James Smyth, suitably refreshed after some holiday time, which clearly did him some good when he returned a score of 34 points to take the clubhouse lead.
He was matched in the afternoon by John MacNab, who was left wondering what might have been after finishing with a six.
James edged out John by virtue of the better inward half.
In third place was James MacNab on 33 points edging out Andrew Henderson with the better inward half.
This Saturday sees the ever popular Stuart Herd Memorial Scramble take place.
This is a four-person team event with tee off times available from 9-10am and 12-1.30pm.
Entry is £40 per team, with loads of prizes, open to golfers and ‘non’ golfers to enter via contact@tarbertgolfclub.com
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