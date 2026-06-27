Lochaber High School pupils were joined by staff, parents and members of the Parent Council for the annual end of Term Highland Games day.
The event was a tremendous success, bringing everyone together for a day filled with fun, competition, and community spirit with the spectacular backdrop of the north face of Ben Nevis and the Ring of Steal.
An impressive range of athletics, including shot putt, relay races and track events took place throughout the day with Highland dancing also to the fore. Football and shinty challenges also took place with the Beat the Goalie competition proving as popular as ever.
Stalls offered face painting, celebratory photos, board games, smoothies and a wide variety of refreshments, adding to the festive atmosphere.
Staff joined in the fun throughout the day, with the famous staff versus senior students tug o’ war bringing much laughter and good-natured banter.
One of the most eagerly anticipated fundraisers, Soak the Teacher, also proved a huge hit with pupils relishing the opportunity to drench staff with buckets of water or launch cold, sodden sponges at them.
"It was a fantastic celebration of teamwork, school spirit and community involvement and I wish to particularly thank the PE staff, Fraser Gray, Stuart Smith, and Callum Vardy for their hard work in making the day so special," said LHS Head Teacher Scott Steele.
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