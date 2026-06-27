A cold, wet sponge on a hot summer's day was obviously not as attractive as it sounds for these young men. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, alba.photos.

A cold, wet sponge on a hot summer's day was obviously not as attractive as it sounds for these young men. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, alba.photos.

The event was a tremendous success, bringing everyone together for a day filled with fun, competition, and community spirit with the spectacular backdrop of the north face of Ben Nevis and the Ring of Steal.

An impressive range of athletics, including shot putt, relay races and track events took place throughout the day with Highland dancing also to the fore. Football and shinty challenges also took place with the Beat the Goalie competition proving as popular as ever.