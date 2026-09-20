Strongman Stuart Whyte has just been confirmed as the holder of no less than seven Scottish records and has been invited to lift for Team Scotland in Poland next month.
These accolades come after competing in a competition in the Foundry Gym, Paisley.
Organised by the World Deadlift Council (WDC) the event attracted an entry of 34 competitors from across the country.
Stuart managed a 390kg Viking Deadlift to set a new under 100kg Masters Class Scottish record, winning his class.
This Viking Deadlift was later confirmed by the WDC as a new record adding this to his list of Scottish records for Silverdollar Deadlift (405kg), Trap Bar Deadlift (330kg) Squat (200kg), Standard Deadlift (220.5kg), Bench Press (120kg) and Log Press all in the under 100kg masters class.
Stuart, who runs the Iron Therapy Gym in Corpach, said: "It was great to hear that I had taken the Viking Deadlift record and then to be invited to represent Scotland in the World Championships".
In November he will also compete in "The Night of Champions" event in Glasgow.
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