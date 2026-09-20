These accolades come after competing in a competition in the Foundry Gym, Paisley.

Organised by the World Deadlift Council (WDC) the event attracted an entry of 34 competitors from across the country.

Stuart managed a 390kg Viking Deadlift to set a new under 100kg Masters Class Scottish record, winning his class.

This Viking Deadlift was later confirmed by the WDC as a new record adding this to his list of Scottish records for Silverdollar Deadlift (405kg), Trap Bar Deadlift (330kg) Squat (200kg), Standard Deadlift (220.5kg), Bench Press (120kg) and Log Press all in the under 100kg masters class.