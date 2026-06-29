Fort William Bowling Club held their Lodge 43 Fort William Nominated Pairs competition in pleasant conditions.
Winners on the day were Suzanne Williamson and Peter Black with who beat runners-up Maurice Wells and David Weir in an entertaining final.
Third place went to Bill Gibbons and Brian Stewart with Kevin Douglas and Lachie MacDonald in fourth.
The bowlers practice every Tuesday night at the Fort William Railway Social Club at 7pm and always welcome new members to go along and try out the game.
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