A total of 10 pairs took part in the Helen Ross Nominated pairs competition held at Fort William Railway Bowling Club.
The winners were Jimbo Wilson and Margaret MacPherson with Alan MacDonald and Robert Hunter as runner ups.
A great day was had by all with the rain holding off during play.
The club also received a welcome boost thanks to Crown Vets who have donated £300 towards running costs. This was well received by the club who wish to thank Crown Vets for the donation and support.
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