First off the tee at 8.30am saw brothers Jonathon and Andrew Diack from Cathkin Braes GC head off on their rounds with Jonathon returning a gross 68 and Andrew on 72.



This was good enough for first and fourth places in the scratch section with local Iain Macalister taking second place on 71 edging out Carradale’s Jamie Campbell by virtue of the better inward half.



The main event was an extremely close affair with Tarbert’s James Smyth in fourth place on 67, Jim Hunter took third on 67.



In second place was Captain Andrew Henderson with a nett 65, with first place, the whisky and the cup going to vice Captain Lewis Preston also on 65, but winning on the better inward half.



Longest drive at the second was Chris McArthur and closest to the pin at 17 was Lewis Preston.



All players were fed and watered by Sheena, Laura, Fiona and Sharon who did a sterling job and were thanked by Captain Henderson in his closing remarks.



He also thanked the greenkeeping staff and course volunteers for their presentation of the course.

This Saturday members will gather for ‘A day for Calpy’.



Much-loved club member Malcolm McAlpine will be heading overseas shortly and to send him on his way the club have arranged a foursomes competition in his honour.



After the golf there will be some food and chat and know doubt a story or two and a dram or three.



Malcolm has been a valued member of the club for over 40 years and has been a great contribution both on and off the course.



His infectiousness and good humour will be sadly missed but we all wish him well in his new life abroad.