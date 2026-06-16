Sponsored by West Loch Shores & Wellness Centre on Sunday June 14, the tournament drew a field of 24 talented competitors from across Argyll, including golfers from Kyles of Bute, Innellan, Lochgilphead, Carradale, and the host village of Tarbert.



Lochgilphead Golf Club member Margaret MacKinnon sealed victory by one point from Innellan’s Shonna Derrett, with a gross score of 76.



It was a performance made all the more impressive given that Margaret has been away from the game for five years, only recently starting to play again.



Tarbert talent dominated the Stableford competition, with Angela Vernel securing the top spot with 36 stableford points and Sheena Ferguson taking second place on 33 points.