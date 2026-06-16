Tarbert Golf Club’s lady members celebrated their landmark centenary year in glorious sunshine, hosting yet another successful Ladies Open.
Sponsored by West Loch Shores & Wellness Centre on Sunday June 14, the tournament drew a field of 24 talented competitors from across Argyll, including golfers from Kyles of Bute, Innellan, Lochgilphead, Carradale, and the host village of Tarbert.
Lochgilphead Golf Club member Margaret MacKinnon sealed victory by one point from Innellan’s Shonna Derrett, with a gross score of 76.
It was a performance made all the more impressive given that Margaret has been away from the game for five years, only recently starting to play again.
Tarbert talent dominated the Stableford competition, with Angela Vernel securing the top spot with 36 stableford points and Sheena Ferguson taking second place on 33 points.
Despite the steady rainfall that has affected the area in recent weeks, the nine-hole course at Glenralloch was presented in fantastic condition, and special thanks went to the greenkeeping team of Gerry, John, and Iain, whose hard work and dedication ensured the course was in pristine shape for the ladies.
While some found the pin positions challenging, Tarbert’s Frances Hardie nailed her drive on the 17th to win ‘Closest to the Pin’.
The big hitters of the day were Lorna Campbell, from Carradale, and Shonna Derrett, from Innellan, who won the ‘Longest Drive’ in the Bronze and Silver divisions respectively.
“A very special thanks is extended to the tournament title sponsor, West Loch Shores and Wellness Centre, whose ongoing commitment to the club and the development of health and fitness in the area is greatly appreciated and cannot be underestimated,” said a spokesperson for the ladies.
“Without their support, events like these, which generate a wonderful sense of community both locally and across Argyll, would not be possible.”
That sense of community and camaraderie amongst Argyll’s lady golfers could also be felt in the clubhouse, where House Convenor Sheena Ferguson, together with the ladies of Tarbert Golf Club, extended a very warm welcome to all competitors and treated them to some delicious pre- and post-round hospitality.
On Saturday, Tarbert Golf Club continues the celebrations of its 100-year history with a special ‘Centenary Day’ event for members and their families.
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