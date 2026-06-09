Sim was riding for Sherco/Off Road Moto at the iconic event, also known as the Dan Stewart Memorial Trial, and topped a highly competitive field.



The trial is an incredibly popular, rugged motorcycle trials event hosted in the beautiful Scottish landscape by the Loch Lomond Motor Cycling Club.

The event tested 166 riders from across the Uk and Ireland over two full days of riding in rugged Scottish terrain, consisting of challenging moorland crossings and technical burn sections.

Day one saw Sim tackle 40 miles of moorland and mountain track, dropping an impressive one mark which would see him heading into day two in second place, with Ireland’s Scott Callaghan in first going clean.

Euan started day two as an early rider, which meant the two laps of 24 miles would prove more demanding and difficult with slippy rocks.

Holding his own and proving his abilities, Sim finished the day dropping only six marks to secure the win on a total single digit score of seven over the two day event.

Euan would like to thank his sponsors Sherco Uk, Off Road Moto, ABC4 Drainage,Argyll Build Centre, Sinclair Plant, Flit Oban and MacKenzie Welding Ltd for their support which allows him to ride such events.