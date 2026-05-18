Rotary’s John Stafford is reminding golfers that entry forms need to be returned by Saturday May 30 while club President David Mee also reminded competitors that the first prize is a cash award of £200 with second and third places gaining £120 and £80 respectively.

As in previous years the competition can be entered by teams of three players and will be run in a "Texas Scramble" format.

David added: "This is a favourite tournament among local and visiting golfers and it has raised well over £50,000 for local charities over the last quarter of a century.

"We offer a wide range of prizes for other achievements including longest drive, nearest the hole at all par 3s and leading ladies and leading visiting teams (outwith the first three).

David continued “We are really grateful to the Golf Club for permission to use the course and we couldn’t have run the competition without the support of MOWI Seafood and the dozens of other local businesses who kindly sponsored individual greens and tees."