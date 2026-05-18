Lochaber Rotary are teeing up for their annual golf tournament which drives off on Sunday May 31 at Fort William Golf Club.
As in previous years the competition can be entered by teams of three players and will be run in a "Texas Scramble" format.
Rotary’s John Stafford is reminding golfers that entry forms need to be returned by Saturday May 30 while club President David Mee also reminded competitors that the first prize is a cash award of £200 with second and third places gaining £120 and £80 respectively.
David added: "This is a favourite tournament among local and visiting golfers and it has raised well over £50,000 for local charities over the last quarter of a century.
"We offer a wide range of prizes for other achievements including longest drive, nearest the hole at all par 3s and leading ladies and leading visiting teams (outwith the first three).
David continued “We are really grateful to the Golf Club for permission to use the course and we couldn’t have run the competition without the support of MOWI Seafood and the dozens of other local businesses who kindly sponsored individual greens and tees."
All sponsors are listed on the Rotary Club of Lochaber Facebook page.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.