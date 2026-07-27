The world’s greatest ocean adventure spanning 40,000 nautical miles came down to a grand finale to remember for our home team, as Team Scotland clinched third on stage 13 and secured third place overall.

A stunning performance for the Oban sponsored yacht’s first ever circumnavigation of the globe, Skipper Heather Thomas, First Mate Millie Apperley and the crew managed to rack up an impressive total of 96 points, claiming their podium position over rivals Power of Seattle Sports thanks to their superior finish on the final stage.

In second was London Business School on 100 points, and the winners, which were already decided before the crews set sail from Dunstaffnage last week were GOSH (Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity).

The race ended in relative calm after four days of action packed sailing that saw the positions change hourly.

But come the final stretch on Britain’s south coast, all of the yachts hit a pocket still seas, with hardly a breath of wind to be found.

Stage winners Qingdao managed to make it to the finish line, but for the rest, the race ended at 3pm on Saturday July 26 with all boats awarded their current positions.

Clipper is currently recruiting for its 2027/28 edition. If you want to tackle the world’s greatest ocean challenge, weather it be for one leg or a full circumnavigation, you can sign up on their website.