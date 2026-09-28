Spells of torrential rain did not dampen the spirits of the 30 plus young men who turned out to play in a charity football match.
With Prosser’s Pressure, under the direction of Manager Ajay Prosser, and Hendo’s Hunnies under Thomas Henderson, the match was held in memory of close friends Fergus Ward, Lewis Knox and Jordan Cameron who lost their lives in a car accident just over a year ago.
However, while pulling the event together organisers also became aware of "The Ebs Memorial
Fund" charity set up by the family of 17-year-old Ebony Morrice who lost her life to Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS).
They are supporting Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) to raise awareness and arrange a mobile screening unit to come to Lochaber, offering a check for up to 200 people aged 14-35.
The football match was a tremendous demonstration of friendly fun as well as a fairly competitive game, though more with smiles than anything ill natured.
In the first half Diezel Maclean scored from his own half, a big error from the keeper making it 1-0 to Prosser’s Pressure.
Roddy Macinnes soon made it 2-0, followed by Ross Dempster putting away a third.
However, the "Hunnies" made a good comeback when Innes Whyte scored to make it 3-1 followed by goals from Owen MacRaild and Sebi Mrazek to even it up just before the end of the half.
In the second half Lewis Luxton (having just left the fist team game at Claggan Park to join the
Pressure) scored early on followed by a goal from Kian Duncan to make it 4-4.
Later on James Gray put the Pressure ahead again at 5-4 but hopes of a win were quickly dispersed in
the last minute of the game, when Kian Duncan had a free kick to make it 5-5 at full time.
Going on to penalties, Prosser’s Pressure clinched it with six out of seven goals although they were not the only ones to win on the day as the teams raised £1000 for the Memorial Fund.
Organiser and Prosser’s Pressure player, Harvey Service said: "A massive thank you to all the boys who got involved in the game and huge thank you to everyone who turned up to watch.
"It was a brilliant day with an unbelievable amount of money raised for such a good cause and a great way to honour our boys Jordan, Lewis and Fergus.
"We would also like to thank everyone who donated and helped out during organising the event, making it possible to have such a good day minus the weather!"
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