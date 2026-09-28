Clash of the scorers with Roddy Macinnes (left) of Prosser's Pressure and Innes Whyte of Hendo's Hunnies. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, alba.photos.

Clash of the scorers with Roddy Macinnes (left) of Prosser's Pressure and Innes Whyte of Hendo's Hunnies. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, alba.photos.

With Prosser’s Pressure, under the direction of Manager Ajay Prosser, and Hendo’s Hunnies under Thomas Henderson, the match was held in memory of close friends Fergus Ward, Lewis Knox and Jordan Cameron who lost their lives in a car accident just over a year ago.

However, while pulling the event together organisers also became aware of "The Ebs Memorial

Fund" charity set up by the family of 17-year-old Ebony Morrice who lost her life to Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS).

They are supporting Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) to raise awareness and arrange a mobile screening unit to come to Lochaber, offering a check for up to 200 people aged 14-35.

The football match was a tremendous demonstration of friendly fun as well as a fairly competitive game, though more with smiles than anything ill natured.