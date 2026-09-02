The Argyllshire Gathering and Oban Tennis and Squash Club jointly hosted a fun mixed doubles tournament at the beginning of the Oban Highland Games and Piping competition week.
Competitors were blessed with beautiful weather at the Atlantis Leisure Centre, which was very much enjoyed by players who visited from all over the country.
This is the eighth time the tournament has been held in partnership with Oban’s largest sporting event.
This year 14 players from the Gathering participated against eight players from the tennis club.
Competition was fierce and was eventually won by the club’s Melissa Oatts and Hannah Wakeford.
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