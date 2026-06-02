South Shinty

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup – Second Round

Kingussie 2

Col Glen 1

Kingussie have found Col Glen a tough nut to crack as it took Savio Genini’s late strike to earn a 2-1 win in their 3pm throw up at The Dell.

Neily McNaughton gave Col Glen a 10-minute lead, swiping the ball home from the right of the D after substitute Andrew MacVicar had charged down a Rory McGregor clearance from the Kingussie right.

The second half was just 3 minutes old when Dylan Borthwick, on the right, turned home a rebound after Ruaridh Anderson’s initial shot had been blocked.

The winning goal came a minute from time when substitute Savio Genini found space on the left to take Roddy Young’s pass and score on the turn.

Kingussie manager Ronald Ross said: “Credit to Col Glen as they more than played their part in the match.

Scott Symons in their goals and Cally MacNaughton at full back were both excellent for them.”

A spokesperson for Col Glen said: "Despite the agonising result, it’s once again a very encouraging performance for Col Glen, and the boys will be looking to use this to sling-shot them into league form.

"Great team effort today, but Col Glen’s man of the match was Scott Symons who was outstanding in goal. The Club are also very grateful to Gareth Morley for sponsoring the team on the day."

Kingussie return to Mowi Premiership action on Saturday when they play Oban Camanachd at Mossfield whilst Col Glen welcome fellow newly promoted side Lochaber to The Clachan of Glendaruel.

Inveraray 0

Skye Camanachd 1

Skye Camanachd beat Inveraray 1-0 in their 3pm throw up at The Winterton.

Inveraray missed Ruaraidh Graham who suffered a hand injury in the previous week’s defeat to Oban Camanachd.

Skye were without Ruaraidh MacLeod who was suspended whilst John Gillies and Martin Pringle remained out injured.

Sam Macphee returned whilst youngster Harry Speed made his senior team debut from the bench.

The only goal of the game came 14 minutes from time when Ross Gordon, who had been pushed up front from his midfield role just moments earlier, moved the ball into space before beating the excellent Scott MacLachlan in the home goal.

Stand-in Skye boss David Taylor said: “I never felt we would lose the game, but Inveraray certainly battled hard.”

Inveraray are off to Beauly in the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup quarter-finals on Saturday whilst Skye welcome Kinlochshiel in the Mowi Premiership with a noon start.