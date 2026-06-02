All the shinty action from Mid Argyll last weekend.
South Shinty
Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup – Second Round
Kingussie 2
Col Glen 1
Kingussie have found Col Glen a tough nut to crack as it took Savio Genini’s late strike to earn a 2-1 win in their 3pm throw up at The Dell.
Neily McNaughton gave Col Glen a 10-minute lead, swiping the ball home from the right of the D after substitute Andrew MacVicar had charged down a Rory McGregor clearance from the Kingussie right.
The second half was just 3 minutes old when Dylan Borthwick, on the right, turned home a rebound after Ruaridh Anderson’s initial shot had been blocked.
The winning goal came a minute from time when substitute Savio Genini found space on the left to take Roddy Young’s pass and score on the turn.
Kingussie manager Ronald Ross said: “Credit to Col Glen as they more than played their part in the match.
Scott Symons in their goals and Cally MacNaughton at full back were both excellent for them.”
A spokesperson for Col Glen said: "Despite the agonising result, it’s once again a very encouraging performance for Col Glen, and the boys will be looking to use this to sling-shot them into league form.
Kingussie return to Mowi Premiership action on Saturday when they play Oban Camanachd at Mossfield whilst Col Glen welcome fellow newly promoted side Lochaber to The Clachan of Glendaruel.
Inveraray 0
Skye Camanachd 1
Skye Camanachd beat Inveraray 1-0 in their 3pm throw up at The Winterton.
Inveraray missed Ruaraidh Graham who suffered a hand injury in the previous week’s defeat to Oban Camanachd.
Skye were without Ruaraidh MacLeod who was suspended whilst John Gillies and Martin Pringle remained out injured.
Sam Macphee returned whilst youngster Harry Speed made his senior team debut from the bench.
The only goal of the game came 14 minutes from time when Ross Gordon, who had been pushed up front from his midfield role just moments earlier, moved the ball into space before beating the excellent Scott MacLachlan in the home goal.
Stand-in Skye boss David Taylor said: “I never felt we would lose the game, but Inveraray certainly battled hard.”
Inveraray are off to Beauly in the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup quarter-finals on Saturday whilst Skye welcome Kinlochshiel in the Mowi Premiership with a noon start.
Bullough Cup – Quarter Finals
Inveraray 1
Lochside Rovers 2
Lochside Rovers are through to the Bullough Cup semi-finals after they came from behind to beat the Inveraray second team 2-1 in their noon throw up at The Winterton.
Having lost 6-0 to Lochside in the league a fortnight earlier, Inveraray fielded a strong spine to their side for this clash with Andrew McMurdo, Douglas Dando and Garry MacPherson all starting.
Lochside manager David MacMillan was unavailable so assistant Duncan MacMillan, helped by Scott Buchanan, took charge of the side and they travelled with fourteen players.
They were without the suspended Iain Duffy, Logan Black and Joe MacVicar who are cup-tied and Craig Macmillan who was with the first team.
Jordan Kerr started at half back where he played well with Cammy MacMillan at centre which allowed Scott MacMillan to continue in attack.
Inveraray took the lead through veteran Garry MacPherson on 7 minutes as he punished the Oban side when they failed to clear a loose ball.
Daniel Duffy levelled just 5 minutes after.
Home keeper Ryan McCulloch made an initial save, but Duffy was quickly in to force the rebound home.
Lochside lost Craig Easton through injury after around the half-hour point, so Innes MacMillan came on with Cammy MacMillan dropping into the defence and Scott MacMillan going to full centre.
The Oban camp made more changes at the interval as Duncan Hunt came on in attack, forcing another reshuffle which paid off when Duncan Hunt scored what proved to be the winning goal just 5 minutes after the hour.
Hunt created a bit of space for himself before sending the ball low by an unsighted keeper and it crept into the net.
Both teams had chances, but Lochside saw out the closing stages to win through.
Lochside assistant manager Duncan MacMillan said: “Inveraray have some very good young players mixed in with some experience and they certainly gave us a good game.
"That’s perfect for our young players as it gives them great experience.
"It was a tough game but that makes it all the more pleasing to be through to the semi-finals.
"We do lose players to the first team but that’s the nature of it and it’s how things should work at any club.”
Lochside Rovers, beaten finalists in 2025, hope to go one better this time around and they will have home advantage against the Kyles Athletic second team in the semi-finals.
Coincidentally, Lochside Rovers and Kyles Athletic meet on Saturday, this time in Mowi South Division 1 at Ganavan.
Kilmory 4
Strachur-Dunoon 2
Kilmory came from two goals down to defeat an understrength Strachur-Dunoon side 4-2 at MacRae Park.
There was a minute’s silence ahead of throw up as a mark of respect following the passing of Roddy MacLeod MBE.
A Kilmory spokesperson said: “It was with great sadness that the club heard of the recent passing of stalwart supporter of the club Reverend Roderick ‘Roddy’ MacLeod MBE.
"Roddy was a loyal supporter of the club for 40 years, regularly attending games, club ceilidhs, dinner dances and even training with the team.
"Roddy and his loyal dog will be especially fondly remembered, with his dog chasing the ball during games and barking at the opposition.”
When the action got underway, Strachur-Dunoon built a two-goal lead through Duncan Smart’s brace on 3 and 25 minutes, but Lewis McCullough pulled a goal back just 3 minutes later with Niall Shaw’s goal a minute before the break making it 2-2.
Kilmory won it in the second half though with Kian Crawford scoring on 51 minutes and Niall Shaw getting his second just 5 minutes from time.
Kilmory will now play the Bute second team at The Meadows in the semi-finals.
WCA Round Up
Aberdour 9
Inveraray 0
Aberdour scored nine times without reply against Inveraray in their 1pm throw up at Silversands.
Rebecca Thorington and Katie Booth both bagged hat-tricks.
Rowan Cooper scored twice and Emma Megahey got the other.
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