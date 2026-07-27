Catch up on all the shinty action from around the grounds this weekend.
MKM Oban Macaulay Cup Semi Finals
Skye Camanachd 0
Kingussie 4
Holders Kingussie continued their dominance over Skye this season with a 4-0 win at Braeview Park, Beauly.
Skye have saved this season’s best performances for the cup competitions, but they went into this encounter without injured trio John Gillies, William MacKinnon and Neil MacVicar as well as the suspended James Morrison.
Keeper Ally MacDonald and forward Dan MacDonald both returned.
Kingussie had Zander Michie and Calum McLay were available again, but Roddy Young, Calum Grant, James Falconer and Dylan Borthwick didn’t make it.
Kingussie took the lead on 11 minutes when Lee Bain charged down a clearance before forcing the ball into the net.
Skye matched their opponents for the opening hour, but the Kings pulled away during the final 30 minutes as Thomas Borthwick on 62 minutes, a second from Lee Bain 5 minutes after and Toby Thain just 3 minutes from time made the final score 4-0.
Skye goalkeeper Ally MacDonald was the MKM Oban player of the match and Steven MacLachlan was the match referee.
Kingussie manager Ronald Ross said: “We lost Savio Genini and Fraser Munro during the match through injury so had to change things again, but it was a good team performance, and we are absolutely delighted to be in another Macaulay final.”
Skye boss David Taylor said: “I thought we could still get something until Kingussie scored their second and their superior fitness was noticeable in the end.”
Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup Final
Kilmallie 4
Lovat 3
Kilmallie won the Ferguson & Transport Balliemore Cup for the fifth time after beating Lovat 4-3 at Spean Bridge on Saturday.
The sides met in the Mowi National Division the previous weekend when Lovat came from 2-0 down to win 3-2.
However, the victory came at a cost as Lovat’s Graeme Macmillan was sent off, copping a two-match ban.
Teammate Thomas Fraser suffered a broken finger but was named as a substitute for the final.
Lewis Tawse was unavailable, but twins Craig and Martin Mainland returned.
Callum Cruden was given a starting place in attack although later dropped into midfield.
Six of Kilmallie’s younger players were on a holiday and missed that game, including Shane O’Rua, Seumas MacFarlane and they all returned for the final.
Matt MacDonald was free of suspension and took his place in the starting line-up.
Kilmallie struck first after only 3 minutes when Calum MacDougall ran across the D to grab the opener following Martin Stewart’s ball in from the left which was touched on by Archie MacNiven.
Shane O’Rua scored on the turn following Lewis Birrell’s corner from the right on 21 minutes and it got even better for the Caol side on the half-hour when Martin Stewart found Calum MacDougall, and he swept the ball home from the front of the D for his second.
Kilmallie kept pressing into the second half and the lively Archie MacNiven had them 4-0 ahead from inside the D on 59 minutes following determined play down the middle from both troublesome pair Calum MacDougall and Martin Stewart.
Thomas Fraser’s introduction in attack sparked Lovat into life and they began their fightback on 63 minutes when Danny Kelly got onto a neat flick from Marc MacLachlan before slipping the ball by the keeper.
Craig Mackinnon won a ball out of defence before finishing from the left of the D on 70 minutes and just 8 minutes after, Callum Cruden won possession following Jaidon Campell’s hit-in from the right and Danny Kelly turned home Thomas Fraser’s ball in from the left to notch his second goal of the game and make it 4-3.
The Balgate side then had the chance to force extra-time when they were awarded a penalty following a melee inside the D, with keeper Alexander MacNiven on the ground.
Callum Cruden took responsibility but sent the spot-hit over the bar.
Kilmallie held on and the celebrations began immediately after the final whistle sounded.
Kilmallie man of the match Calum MacDougall said: “It’s magic! We blew Lovat away in the first half and although we made a strong start to the second half, we had to grind it out towards the end.
I asked the referee how long was left three times during the closing stages and he said 5 minutes each time.
“We had a great support, and they deserve this as does everyone who has worked so hard behind the scenes at the club.”
Skipper Innes Blackhall added: “We came out of the blocks flying but fair play to Lovat for coming back at us.
"That last 10 minutes felt like 10 hours. We’ve not had any silverware for far too long now, so this is huge for the club.”
When the celebrations subside, Kilmallie return to Mowi National Division action on Saturday when they play Glasgow Mid Argyll at Peterson Park.
Lovat’s top of the table clash with Glenurquhart has been rescheduled for Wednesday 5 August 2026.
Mowi Premiership
Kinlochshiel 2
Fort William 2
Fort William came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Kinlochshiel in their 12.30pm throw up at Rèaraig.
‘Shiel’s John MacRae completed his two-match suspension whilst Zander MacRae, who injured his shoulder against Lochaber the previous week, faces around four weeks on the sidelines.
Ollie MacRae returned to the starting line-up.
Fort’s Scottish international Lachie Shaw looks set to pursue a football path with the Fort William FC first team in the North Caledonian League.
Shaw will be promoted from the club’s reserves when the second team’s West Highland League football season concludes.
‘Shiel played with the wind in the first half with Rory Barclay on 31 minutes and Archie MacRae on the stroke of half-time giving them a 2-0 lead.
The interval margin could have been greater but for some good goalkeeping from Fort’s Paul MacKay.
Victor Smith got the visitors back into it on 71 minutes and Ewen Campbell made it 2-2 just 4 minutes after.
However, Ewen Campbell’s afternoon finished on a sour note as he was shown a second yellow card and subsequently sent off in the final minute before them being issued with a second red card for something said to the referee.
Kinlochshiel are at home again this weekend when they host Kyles Athletic in the league.
Fort William are also in Mowi Premiership action when they travel to Oban Camanachd.
Mowi North Division 1
Glengarry 1
Newtonmore 6
The Newtonmore seconds won 6-1 against Glengarry at Craigard.
‘More led through James Coyle on 7 minutes and Jacob Bain added a second on 35 minutes.
Raymond Robertson pulled a goal back 3 minutes before the turnaround but a goal from player-manager Glen MacKintosh on 55 minutes, a second from James Coyle on 63 minutes and a double from Sam Richardson on 73 and 89 minutes completed the scoring.
Skye Camanachd 3
Caberfeidh 2
It was close in Portree between the Skye Camanachd and the Caberfeidh seconds before the visitors closed in on the sides above them at bottom of the table with a 3-2 win.
Skye’s Angus MacDonald stretched to deflect a Caberfeidh corner from the right into his own net on 12 minutes.
However, Angus MacDonald atoned when he thumped the ball home to equalise on 21 minutes.
Kai Macaulay found space to put Cabers back in front on 24 minutes but a wonder goal from Skye wing centre Ian MacPherson on a couple of minutes after, from fully 45 yards out from wide on the left, made it 2-2 at the break.
Skye enjoyed the bulk of the possession from the start of the second half, but a Cabers break forward saw Kyle Lawrie run at the home defence on 75 minutes and his shot from distance deceived home keeper Michael Nicolson to win the game.
Inverness 2
Kinlochshiel 0
The Inverness first team beat the Kinlochshiel second team 2-0 at The Bught Park.
Inverness led through Jack Leslie on 35 minutes, and Skye Macintosh added a second on 68 minutes.
Fort William 4
Strathglass 1
Jack Kearney scored four times as the Fort William seconds defeated the Strathglass firsts 4-1 at An Aird.
Kearney’s clutch came on 6, 12, 60 and 85 minutes with ‘Glass veteran Michael Stokes countering on 51 minutes.
There was a minute’s silence ahead of throw up following the recent passing of Donald A Fraser, a much-respected retired referee and former main sponsor of Fort William Shinty Club.
Mowi South Division 1
Ardnamurchan 4
Lochside Rovers 3
Ardnamurchan blew the Mowi South Division 1 title race wide open with a 4-3 win over Lochside Rovers at Strontian.
Lochside had Daniel Madej at full centre as well as Logan Black and Kyle MacFarlane in attack, but Matt Rippon and Cammy MacMillan were unavailable.
Vinnie Smith gave Ard’ the lead on 12 minutes but Daniel Duffy levelled straight from the restart.
Scott MacMillan put the Oban side ahead on the half-hour and they had the chance to increase their lead from the penalty spot, but Kyle MacFarlane was unable to convert.
Goal machine Alan Palmer pulled the home side level on 58 minutes and when the ball went into the net off Lochside keeper Ross MacKay’s foot on 68 minutes, Ardnamurchan led 3-2.
A second from Alan Palmer on 77 minutes increased the home side’s cushion and although Jordan Kerr pulled a goal back 3 minutes from time, it was the league leaders who stayed in front.
Ard’ now have only one league match remaining, away to the Inveraray seconds, when victory would give Lochside a 19-point target to reach.
Lochside currently have four games to go and they can reach 20 points if they win them all which isn’t beyond them.
Mowi North Division 2
Inverness 0
Kilmallie 2
A strike in each half meant the Kilmallie colts continued their good run with a 2-0 win over the Inverness colts in their 7pm throw up at The Bught Park on Friday 24 July 2026.
Jack Campbell on 17 minutes and Lucas Brand on 75 minutes grabbed the goals.
WCA Round Up
Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup – Semi-Finals
Badenoch 3
Lochaber 0
Badenoch beat Lochaber 3-0 in their 1.30pm throw up at Braeview Park.
These sides have contested the last two finals, securing a win apiece and it was Mowi Premier League leaders Badenoch who went in front through Megan Ralph.
Kirsty Deans added a goal in each half to round off the 3-0 win.
Glasgow Mid Argyll 0
Kinlochshiel 3
Kinlochshiel defeated Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-0 in their 1.30pm throw up at The Jubilee Park.
A Lorna MacRae goal put ‘Shiel ahead and she added another before the break.
Maura Mackenzie made it 3-0 in the second half.
Camanachd Cup Semi-Final Venues Set
The venues have been confirmed for this year’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-finals.
Skye Camanachd and Kingussie meet in the first semi-final at The Bught Park, Inverness on Saturday August 1. Throw up is at 4.10pm.
Then, a week later, the second semi between Oban Camanachd and Newtonmore takes place at the Taynuilt Sports Field. Throw up is also at 4.10pm.
Both semi-finals will be broadcast live on BBC ALBA.
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