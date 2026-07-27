Skye boss David Taylor said: “I thought we could still get something until Kingussie scored their second and their superior fitness was noticeable in the end.”

Kingussie manager Ronald Ross said: “We lost Savio Genini and Fraser Munro during the match through injury so had to change things again, but it was a good team performance, and we are absolutely delighted to be in another Macaulay final.”

Skye goalkeeper Ally MacDonald was the MKM Oban player of the match and Steven MacLachlan was the match referee.

Skye matched their opponents for the opening hour, but the Kings pulled away during the final 30 minutes as Thomas Borthwick on 62 minutes, a second from Lee Bain 5 minutes after and Toby Thain just 3 minutes from time made the final score 4-0.

Kingussie took the lead on 11 minutes when Lee Bain charged down a clearance before forcing the ball into the net.

Kingussie had Zander Michie and Calum McLay were available again, but Roddy Young, Calum Grant, James Falconer and Dylan Borthwick didn’t make it.

Skye have saved this season’s best performances for the cup competitions, but they went into this encounter without injured trio John Gillies, William MacKinnon and Neil MacVicar as well as the suspended James Morrison.

Holders Kingussie continued their dominance over Skye this season with a 4-0 win at Braeview Park, Beauly.

Man of the match Callum MacDougal got Kilmallie of to flyer scoring on 3 minutes. Photo: Philip Hughes

Man of the match Callum MacDougal got Kilmallie of to flyer scoring on 3 minutes. Photo: Philip Hughes

Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup Final



Kilmallie 4

Lovat 3

Kilmallie won the Ferguson & Transport Balliemore Cup for the fifth time after beating Lovat 4-3 at Spean Bridge on Saturday.

The sides met in the Mowi National Division the previous weekend when Lovat came from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

However, the victory came at a cost as Lovat’s Graeme Macmillan was sent off, copping a two-match ban.

Teammate Thomas Fraser suffered a broken finger but was named as a substitute for the final.

Lewis Tawse was unavailable, but twins Craig and Martin Mainland returned.

Callum Cruden was given a starting place in attack although later dropped into midfield.

Six of Kilmallie’s younger players were on a holiday and missed that game, including Shane O’Rua, Seumas MacFarlane and they all returned for the final.

Matt MacDonald was free of suspension and took his place in the starting line-up.

Kilmallie struck first after only 3 minutes when Calum MacDougall ran across the D to grab the opener following Martin Stewart’s ball in from the left which was touched on by Archie MacNiven.

Shane O’Rua scored on the turn following Lewis Birrell’s corner from the right on 21 minutes and it got even better for the Caol side on the half-hour when Martin Stewart found Calum MacDougall, and he swept the ball home from the front of the D for his second.

Kilmallie kept pressing into the second half and the lively Archie MacNiven had them 4-0 ahead from inside the D on 59 minutes following determined play down the middle from both troublesome pair Calum MacDougall and Martin Stewart.

Thomas Fraser’s introduction in attack sparked Lovat into life and they began their fightback on 63 minutes when Danny Kelly got onto a neat flick from Marc MacLachlan before slipping the ball by the keeper.

Craig Mackinnon won a ball out of defence before finishing from the left of the D on 70 minutes and just 8 minutes after, Callum Cruden won possession following Jaidon Campell’s hit-in from the right and Danny Kelly turned home Thomas Fraser’s ball in from the left to notch his second goal of the game and make it 4-3.

The Balgate side then had the chance to force extra-time when they were awarded a penalty following a melee inside the D, with keeper Alexander MacNiven on the ground.

Callum Cruden took responsibility but sent the spot-hit over the bar.

Kilmallie held on and the celebrations began immediately after the final whistle sounded.

Kilmallie man of the match Calum MacDougall said: “It’s magic! We blew Lovat away in the first half and although we made a strong start to the second half, we had to grind it out towards the end.

I asked the referee how long was left three times during the closing stages and he said 5 minutes each time.

“We had a great support, and they deserve this as does everyone who has worked so hard behind the scenes at the club.”

Skipper Innes Blackhall added: “We came out of the blocks flying but fair play to Lovat for coming back at us.

"That last 10 minutes felt like 10 hours. We’ve not had any silverware for far too long now, so this is huge for the club.”

When the celebrations subside, Kilmallie return to Mowi National Division action on Saturday when they play Glasgow Mid Argyll at Peterson Park.

Lovat’s top of the table clash with Glenurquhart has been rescheduled for Wednesday 5 August 2026.