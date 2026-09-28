Shiel keeper Josh Grant recovered sufficiently from an ankle injury to play but WD MacRae was working on Islay whilst Keith MacRae broke a finger working on his new house.



Jonnie MacAskill scored at the back post on 18 minutes following Archie MacRae’s corner from the left and when a clearance out of defence came to Donald Nixon a couple of minutes after, he sent a powerful strike into the top corner of the net.

John MacRae added a third on 39 minutes, with a shot on the turn from between the D and the penalty spot.

Archie MacRae scored low across the keeper from the right on 53 minutes with the goal coming following a set-piece.

John MacRae got his second on 74 minutes, finishing from the left following a quick break up-field.

Kinlochshiel were awarded a penalty with five minutes remaining when the ball came off a defender’s helmet and skipper Ali Nixon finished low into the net.

Kinlochshiel goal scorer Jonnie MacAskill said: "It couldn’t have gone any better really.

Col Glen are a sticky side, they are really difficult to play against because they are always 100% and any time you’re trying to clear the ball, they are always in front of you.

Our forwards were on top form and we’re really happy with how we played today."

Kinlochshiel welcome Kingussie to Rèaraig on Saturday.