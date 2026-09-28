Mowi Premiership
Kinlochshiel 6 Col Glen 0
Kinlochshiel defeated Col Glen in a match switched from an unplayable Rèaraig to Glenurquhart’s Blairbeg pitch.
Shiel keeper Josh Grant recovered sufficiently from an ankle injury to play but WD MacRae was working on Islay whilst Keith MacRae broke a finger working on his new house.
Jonnie MacAskill scored at the back post on 18 minutes following Archie MacRae’s corner from the left and when a clearance out of defence came to Donald Nixon a couple of minutes after, he sent a powerful strike into the top corner of the net.
John MacRae added a third on 39 minutes, with a shot on the turn from between the D and the penalty spot.
Archie MacRae scored low across the keeper from the right on 53 minutes with the goal coming following a set-piece.
John MacRae got his second on 74 minutes, finishing from the left following a quick break up-field.
Kinlochshiel were awarded a penalty with five minutes remaining when the ball came off a defender’s helmet and skipper Ali Nixon finished low into the net.
Kinlochshiel goal scorer Jonnie MacAskill said: "It couldn’t have gone any better really.
Col Glen are a sticky side, they are really difficult to play against because they are always 100% and any time you’re trying to clear the ball, they are always in front of you.
Our forwards were on top form and we’re really happy with how we played today."
Kinlochshiel welcome Kingussie to Rèaraig on Saturday.
Kingussie 7 Lochaber 0
Roddy Young scored five times as Kingussie beat Lochaber at The Dell.
Lochaber are fighting to stay above the relegation zone and they were without Ryan Johnstone and Conor Sweeney whilst Zands Ferguson took a place on the bench.
Young scored on 17 and 21 minutes due to lapses in the Lochaber defence and there were just four first half minutes remaining when he completed his hat-trick, with a strike from the left of the D.
Kingussie were awarded a penalty just six minutes into the second half for hacking as Jack Nelson challenged for possession inside the D and Young sent the spot- hit low into the corner of the goal.
Rory Munro made it five a couple of minutes before the hour with a bullet-strike and Jack Nelson got in on the act on 64 minutes with a low strike which deceived keeper Joey MacKay.
Young scored for the fifth time with just four minutes remaining with a great strike on his backhand. However, he twisted his already injured knee in the act of scoring and had to be helped from the field.
Lochaber only have one match remaining and that is against Kingussie again, this time at Spean Bridge on Saturday October 10.
Fort William P Skye Camanachd P
Skye were granted a postponement ahead of their trip to Fort William as they attended the funeral of former player and second team manager Murdo Morrison. The second teams were also due to meet up in at Pairc nan Laoch, Portree in a Division 1 match which was also postponed.
Mowi North Division 1
Caberfeidh 6 Kinlochshiel 5
The Caberfeidh colts might be bottom of the table but they showed that they are not going to go down without a fight as they battled back to beat the Kinlochshiel colts at Castle Leod.
Shiel’s Colin MacDiarmid served a one-match suspension following his red card in the HIS Sutherland Cup Final defeat to Lochside Rovers.
Duncan Macmillan twice had Shiel ahead on 7 and 23 minutes but Cabers levelled each time through Ali Taylor on 10 minutes and Kai Macauley on 26 minutes.
Seumas Henderson scored for the home side on 30 minutes but Macmillan took his tally to four goals with a quick-fire brace on 32 and 33 minutes to edge Kinlochshiel in front.
Taylor’s second on 37 minutes ensured an incredible first half finished tied at 4-4.
Macmillan marked a superb individual performance with his fifth goal of the match on 51 minutes.
Kinlochshiel’s Seumas Martin was sent off on 77 minutes and Cabers took the chance to score twice more as Jack MacDonald made it 5-5 on 80 minutes with Taylor completing his hat-trick in the final minute to win the game.
Mowi North Division 2
Kilmallie 3 Boleskine 0
The Kilmallie colts beat Boleskine 3-0 in difficult conditions at The Canal Parks.
Kilmallie’s Ben MacKinnon started a three-match suspension and his red card in the second team derby against Lochaber means he will miss the rest of the season.
Kilmallie worked hard to break down a stubborn Boleskine side, but Ewan Mowat edged them in front just three minutes before half-time.
Coby Fyfe on 63 minutes and Finlay Robertson just a couple of minutes after kept Kilmallie’s title push on track.
Kilmallie now know that if they win their remaining two games, away to Lochcarron on Saturday and at home to their Beauly counterparts the week after, they will be champions.
Inverness 3 Lochaber 8
The Lochaber juniors were 8-3 victors over the Inverness juniors in a fixture switched from The Bught Park to Spean Bridge.
Lochaber’s David Langan got the opener on 10 minutes, and Rocco Berardelli added a second on 20 minutes.
Jack Leslie pulled a goal back five minutes after but Ryan Toal’s strike on the half-hour ensured it would be 3-1 at the break.
Brennan Macdonald scored straight from the restart and he notched his second on 50 minutes.
Inverness fought back and a second from Jack Leslie on 52 minutes and a goal from Lyall O’Parka just three minutes after made it 5-3.
The goals kept coming and Rocco Berardelli completed his hat-trick with efforts on 67 and 77 minutes whilst Duncan MacKinnon rounded off the scoring just five minutes from time.
Lochaber have three fixtures remaining, at home to Strathglass on Saturday before a double-header against Lochcarron. They need to win them and hope Kilmallie slip-up if they are to win the league.
Strathglass 1 Lewis Camanachd 3
Lewis Camanachd completed their season with a victory over the Strathglass second team.
Lewis led through John Slaughter on eight minutes, and Paddy Wilson added a second on 37 minutes. Ciaran Melens halved the deficit on 76 minutes but Ally Lamont restored the Lewis men’s two-goal cushion a couple of minutes after.
The victory means Lewis finish the season on 28 points but they face an anxious wait to see if they will be champions as it is a tally that can be bettered by both Kilmallie and Lochaber who each have games remining.
Rain stops play
The annual area representative matches due to be held at Mossfield Stadium and An Aird, Fort William on Sunday September 27 fell to waterlogged pitches.
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