South Shinty Mowi Premiership



Col Glen 1

Oban Camanachd 3

A good first half performance was enough to secure Oban Camanachd’s 3-1 win over Col Glen at The Clachan of Glendaruel.

Oban Camanachd suffered a blow ahead of the game with the news that Lewis Cameron is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “Lewis suffered a groin injury in the league win over Caberfeidh at the end of June.

"We initially thought a bit of rest might cure it but a trip to the physio has confirmed a slight tear at the top of the groin.

"We’re just glad we didn’t play him in last weekend’s Camanachd Cup tie against Caberfeidh as that would likely have made matters worse.

“It’s looking as if Lewis will be out for a month and we’ll aim to have him fully fit for the Camanachd Cup semi-final against Newtonmore on 15 August.

"It helps that we’re the second semi as that gives Lewis an additional week which could make all the difference.”

Louie MacFarlane, Gary McKerracher and Malcolm Clark were all on holiday, so Garry Lord went to full back and was joined in defence by Logan Black,

Andy Macdonald and Daniel Maccuish.

Ross Macmillan came in a full centre, flanked by the youthful running of Calum MacMillan and Scott Campbell.

Oban Camanachd hit the front on 11 minutes when Ross Campbell’s initial shot was saved by Col Glen keeper Scott Symon, but Connor Howe was alert to turn the rebound home.

Just a couple of minutes after, Calum MacMillan tacked away another rebound, this time sending the ball under the keeper.

However, straight from the restart, the hosts played the ball wide and when it came to Andrew Tyre, he sent the ball into the top corner of the net to make it 2-1.

Ross Campbell restored the Oban sides two-goal cushion on 32 minutes when, after a couple of blocked shots, the ball broke to him, and he sent a shoulder-high shot into the net.

Kyle MacFarlane and Daniel Madej came off the bench just before and after the hour mark with player-manager Daniel Cameron introduced for the final 7 minutes when Connor Howe suffered cramp.

Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “We had planned to shake things up a bit teamwise anyway as August is a huge month for us and some of the boys needed game time.

"With the four players missing, these changes happened more naturally.

“It was a roasting hot day, and the pitch was well maintained, and the ball ran fast. It’s defiantly Premiership standard.

“We played a great first half but couldn’t get going in the second.

"We got the two early goals but then Col Glen caught us sleeping and so our cushion was immediately gone.

"We had to defend well for a spell after their goal.

“We knew at half-time that the game wasn’t over, so we didn’t make changes immediately.

"Col Glen hounded their 18-yard area, defending for their lives but I felt we had that wee bit more over the course of the game.

“I’m always impressed by how a small community can produce a Premiership team so I’ve great respect for them for that.

“Calum MacMillan was excellent on the wing for us whilst Ross Campbell and Daniel Maccuish, with his good hitting off both sides, also impressed.

"I also though referee Craig Scott had a fine game and he showed great fitness in the heat.

“We’ve no new injuries but Garry Lord’s booking means he’ll miss the Fort William game in a fortnight.”

Oban Camanachd, sponsored by TSL Contractors, have their MKM Oban Macaulay Cup semi-final against Kyles Athletic at Mossfield this Saturday.