Catch up on all the shinty action from Oban Camanachd, Oban Celtic, Inveraray and Lochside Rovers.
South Shinty Mowi Premiership
Col Glen 1
Oban Camanachd 3
A good first half performance was enough to secure Oban Camanachd’s 3-1 win over Col Glen at The Clachan of Glendaruel.
Oban Camanachd suffered a blow ahead of the game with the news that Lewis Cameron is set for a spell on the sidelines.
Assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “Lewis suffered a groin injury in the league win over Caberfeidh at the end of June.
"We initially thought a bit of rest might cure it but a trip to the physio has confirmed a slight tear at the top of the groin.
"We’re just glad we didn’t play him in last weekend’s Camanachd Cup tie against Caberfeidh as that would likely have made matters worse.
“It’s looking as if Lewis will be out for a month and we’ll aim to have him fully fit for the Camanachd Cup semi-final against Newtonmore on 15 August.
"It helps that we’re the second semi as that gives Lewis an additional week which could make all the difference.”
Louie MacFarlane, Gary McKerracher and Malcolm Clark were all on holiday, so Garry Lord went to full back and was joined in defence by Logan Black,
Andy Macdonald and Daniel Maccuish.
Ross Macmillan came in a full centre, flanked by the youthful running of Calum MacMillan and Scott Campbell.
Oban Camanachd hit the front on 11 minutes when Ross Campbell’s initial shot was saved by Col Glen keeper Scott Symon, but Connor Howe was alert to turn the rebound home.
Just a couple of minutes after, Calum MacMillan tacked away another rebound, this time sending the ball under the keeper.
However, straight from the restart, the hosts played the ball wide and when it came to Andrew Tyre, he sent the ball into the top corner of the net to make it 2-1.
Ross Campbell restored the Oban sides two-goal cushion on 32 minutes when, after a couple of blocked shots, the ball broke to him, and he sent a shoulder-high shot into the net.
Kyle MacFarlane and Daniel Madej came off the bench just before and after the hour mark with player-manager Daniel Cameron introduced for the final 7 minutes when Connor Howe suffered cramp.
Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “We had planned to shake things up a bit teamwise anyway as August is a huge month for us and some of the boys needed game time.
"With the four players missing, these changes happened more naturally.
“It was a roasting hot day, and the pitch was well maintained, and the ball ran fast. It’s defiantly Premiership standard.
“We played a great first half but couldn’t get going in the second.
"We got the two early goals but then Col Glen caught us sleeping and so our cushion was immediately gone.
"We had to defend well for a spell after their goal.
“We knew at half-time that the game wasn’t over, so we didn’t make changes immediately.
"Col Glen hounded their 18-yard area, defending for their lives but I felt we had that wee bit more over the course of the game.
“I’m always impressed by how a small community can produce a Premiership team so I’ve great respect for them for that.
“Calum MacMillan was excellent on the wing for us whilst Ross Campbell and Daniel Maccuish, with his good hitting off both sides, also impressed.
"I also though referee Craig Scott had a fine game and he showed great fitness in the heat.
“We’ve no new injuries but Garry Lord’s booking means he’ll miss the Fort William game in a fortnight.”
Oban Camanachd, sponsored by TSL Contractors, have their MKM Oban Macaulay Cup semi-final against Kyles Athletic at Mossfield this Saturday.
Mowi National Division
Glenurquhart 8
Oban Celtic 0
League leaders Glenurquhart defeated Oban Celtic 8-0 at Blairbeg.
Glen’s full centre Ali MacKintosh sat this one out as he served the second
match of his three-game suspension.
The Glen set an early marker with a Daniel MacLean goal after a couple of minutes, and Neale Reid added a second on 10 minutes.
Daniel MacLean completed his hat-trick with goals on 13 and 28 minutes whilst two goals in two minutes from Alfie MacLeod on 34 minutes and his brother Charlie MacLeod on 35 minutes made it 6-0 at the break.
Celtic restricted the home side to only two more goals in the second half through a second from Alfie MacLeod on 55 minutes and a strike from Glenn MacDonald a couple of minutes from time.
Oban Celtic, sponsored by The Oban Inn, are away from home again this weekend as they play Bute at The Meadows.
Bute 4
Inveraray 4
Bute and Inveraray shared eight goals in their 3pm throw up at The Meadows.
Fraser Watt got Inveraray off to a great start with a goal in the opening minute, but Josh Cowan levelled on 9 minutes.
However, Fraser Watt went on to complete a first half hat-trick with goals on 14 and 38 minutes to make it 3-1 at the turnaround.
Bute fought back though and Robert Lowrie’s double on 65 and 72 minutes, either side of Rory McDonald’s effort on 68 minutes, made it 4-3 and Bute led for the first time in the game.
Inveraray, and Fraser Watt in particular, were not to be denied and with just a couple of minutes remaining, Watt scored his fourth goal of the game to tie the match 4-4.
Mowi South Division 1
Lochside Rovers 2
Ardnamurchan 1
Lochside Rovers closed in on league leaders Ardnamurchan with a 2-1 win in their noon throw up at Mossfield.
Lochside fielded a strong side with Calum Campbell, who was on holiday, their only absentee.
Lochside broke the deadlock on 28 minutes when Daniel Duffy’s free-hit picked out Craig Macmillan’s run and he thumped the ball home.
Daniel Duffy then got a goal of his own a couple of minutes after when he volleyed a dropping rebound off the keeper into the net.
Lochside went in search of a third and as Matt Rippon burst forward, he dodged a thrown club, had his shirt pulled and saw the ball kicked away with referee Neillie ‘Ach’ MacRae, who tried to play advantage, awarding a free-hit just outside the D.
The set-piece came to nothing and Ard’ went straight up the park and halved the deficit when Alan Palmer scored after good play from Herbie Patterson to make it 2-1 after 37 minutes.
The visitors came more into it in the second half but weren’t able to force a leveller.
Ardnamurchan now hold a three point lead at the top of the table but second placed Lochside have three games in hand.
Lochside assistant manager Duncan MacMillan said: “We knew this would be our toughest game in the league so far and it was a great effort from both teams to serve up such a good match in the heat.
“Both teams were right at it, but we were so far ahead in the first half that it would have been a travesty if we hadn’t won the game.
"To be fair to Ardnamurchan, they tested us in the second half, but we were good defensively.
“The fact we couldn’t get a third goal made for a tense second half, right until the very end when a strike went just by the post although keeper Ross MacKay was sure he had it covered.
“We took Matt Rippon off in the second half.
"Matt suffered a should injury against Inveraray on the opening day of the season and he felt it.
"I think we lost a bit of momentum when Matt came off.
“The win gives us the luxury of knowing the league title is out of Ardnamurchan’s hands, as they now need favours from others even if they beat us on Saturday.”
The sides meet again this weekend, this time at Strontian.
Ardnamurchan are due to undertake improvement work on their pitch, and this will be their final home match of the season.
Glasgow Mid Argyll 1
Inveraray 1
A goal at the very start and a strike at the very end meant the Glasgow Mid Argyll juniors and the Inveraray juniors shared the points in a 1-1 draw at Peterson Park.
Logan Adams gave GMA the lead in the opening minute, but Ben Cameron earned Inveraray a point.
WCA
Mowi National League
Glengarry 5
Inveraray 7
Six-goal Hannah MacDonald and a Katie Mackay goal gave Inveraray a 7-5 win over Glengarry at Craigard.
Leona Falconer’s hat-trick and efforts from Elaine Cameron and Shaina Archibald counted for Glengarry.
The focus was on the league action on Sunday 19 July 2026.
MKM Oban Macaulay Cup Semi-finals
Both MKM Oban Macaulay Cup semi-finals take place this coming Saturday.
Oban Camanachd meet a rejuvenated Kyles Athletic at Mossfield and Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “We’ll have Gary McKerracher, Louie MacFarlane and Malcolm Clark back and although Lewis Cameron has done some training, we won’t risk him unless he’s absolutely fine.
“We know Kyles will test us, but the Macaulay is special to Oban, and we’re focused on reaching the final.”
Skye Camanachd take on holders Kingussie at Braeview Park, Beauly in the other semi-final.
Skye manager David Taylor said: “We’ve seen Caberfeidh and Kinlochshiel do well against Kingussie in recent weeks and our challenge to the players is that they do the same.”
Youth Shinty Scotland under-17 Squad Named
The Scotland under-17 squad has been named for this year’s RI Cruden Ireland Tour.
There is a first call-up for Oban Camanachd’s Scott Campbell and the club’s assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “Everyone at the club is delighted to see Scott selected for Scotland.
"We felt he should have been in the squad last year, so he thoroughly deserves this.
“Congratulations too to our former player Matthew Sloss who is included for the fourth time which is special in itself.
"Matthew is captain this year and deserves that huge honour.”
Scotland under-17 from: Louie MacLellan (Beauly), Dean Robertson (Bute), Ali Taylor (Caberfeidh), Seumas Henderson (Caberfeidh), Auryn Kerr (Col Glen), Ruairidh MacSween (Glasgow Mid Argyll), Alfie MacLeod (Glenurquhart), Doug Brockie (Glenurquhart), Hayden Taylor Ramsay (Kingussie), MacLeod Dawson (Kingussie), Toby Thain (Kingussie), Jay MacRae (Kinlochshiel), Kieran Martin (Kinlochshiel), Jacon Bain (Newtonmore), James Coyle (Newtonmore), Matthew Sloss (Newtonmore) (captain), Scott Campbell (Oban Camanachd), Iain Graham (Skye Camanachd).
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