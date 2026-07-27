MKM Oban Macaulay Cup Semi Finals

Kyles Athletic 0

Oban Camanachd 10

Oban Camanachd beat an understrength Kyles Athletic side 10-0 at Mossfield to reach the MKM Oban Macaulay Cup Final for the fifth successive season.

Louie MacFarlane, Malcolm Clark and Gary McKerracher all returned to the Oban starting line-up after missing the previous week’s Mowi Premiership win at Col Glen.

Lewis Cameron took a place on the bench as he works his way back from injury.

Somhairle Thomson, Cammy Jack and Ethan Kerr were amongst the Kyles absentees, and they travelled with a young side.

Veteran Andrew King was named as a substitute.

Kyles made a bright start to the tie, and the Oban side had to weather an early storm before Oban’s Lorne Dickie struck the crossbar on 10 minutes.

The red and blacks took the lead on 16 minutes when Lorne Dickie found Ross Campbell with a free-hit and he finished low into the corner of the net.

Andrew King came on in the Kyles attack before the impressive Lorne Dickie made it 2-0 on 24 minutes.

An initial Malcolm Clark shot was saved by Iain MacFarlane and following a melee, the ball came wide to Dickie who finished well, low into the goal from the tightest of angles.

Connor Howe made it 3-0 just five minutes before the break.

Daniel Maccuish broke out of defence, and he played in Connor Howe who hit a great shot on the turn, into the top corner of the net.

Scott Campbell took over from Andy Macdonald at half-time for Oban Camanachd.

The goals kept coming with Malcolm Clark adding a fourth just seven minutes into the second half.

Camanachd introduced Lewis Cameron and Ross Macmillan on the hour with Connor Howe and Garry Lord withdrawn.

Lewis Cameron made his mark with a goal on 66 minutes to make it 5-0.

Kyles Athletic midfielder Innes Macdonald, who had earlier been booked for chopping down Daniel MacVicar from behind, was sent off with 20 minutes remaining for a swing which left Ross Macmillan requiring stitches to a knee gash.

Garry Lord came back on for Macmillan.

Calum MacMillan then surged forward to add his name to the scoresheet on 71 minutes, showing great patience and composure before producing a terrific finish into the top corner of the net.

Ross Campbell completed his hat-trick with goals on 76 and 83 minutes, with Lewis Cameron getting his second in-between times on 78 minutes.

Lewis Cameron made it ten of the best when he completed his hat-trick a minute from time whilst also giving his side a major lift on his return from injury.

Kyles will be concerned that Scott Macdonald had to be helped from the field with what looked like a knee injury in the second half.

Lorne Dickie was named the MKM Oban man of the match and Craig Scott was the match referee.

Oban Camanachd and Kingussie will now meet in the MKM Oban Macaulay Cup Final for the fifth successive season.

This year’s final takes place at Mossfield on Saturday 22 August 2026.

Speaking after the game, Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “We were dominant throughout the game and kept the pace up.

"We have big games coming up and it’s so important that we don’t take our foot off the gas in any match.

“We spoke about things at half-time and being 3-0 ahead allowed us to keep going with confidence and play our natural game.

“Calum MacMillan deserves a special mention. At one point we thought Calum would miss the rest of the season through injury, but he came back a couple of games ago and has made the wing centre position his own.

"We’ve been looking for a full 90-minute performance from the boys for a while now and that was one of our best.

“The only downside was the injury to Ross Macmillan, which led to the sending off. Ross went straight to hospital to get stitches to fix a split knee and fortunately there is no fracture.”

Oban Camanachd, sponsored by TSL Contractors, are back in Mowi Premiership action on Saturday when they play Fort William at Mossfield.