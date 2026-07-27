A weekly round-up from all the shinty action in the south, featuring Oban Camanachd, Oban Celtic, and Inveraray.
MKM Oban Macaulay Cup Semi Finals
Kyles Athletic 0
Oban Camanachd 10
Oban Camanachd beat an understrength Kyles Athletic side 10-0 at Mossfield to reach the MKM Oban Macaulay Cup Final for the fifth successive season.
Louie MacFarlane, Malcolm Clark and Gary McKerracher all returned to the Oban starting line-up after missing the previous week’s Mowi Premiership win at Col Glen.
Lewis Cameron took a place on the bench as he works his way back from injury.
Somhairle Thomson, Cammy Jack and Ethan Kerr were amongst the Kyles absentees, and they travelled with a young side.
Veteran Andrew King was named as a substitute.
Kyles made a bright start to the tie, and the Oban side had to weather an early storm before Oban’s Lorne Dickie struck the crossbar on 10 minutes.
The red and blacks took the lead on 16 minutes when Lorne Dickie found Ross Campbell with a free-hit and he finished low into the corner of the net.
Andrew King came on in the Kyles attack before the impressive Lorne Dickie made it 2-0 on 24 minutes.
An initial Malcolm Clark shot was saved by Iain MacFarlane and following a melee, the ball came wide to Dickie who finished well, low into the goal from the tightest of angles.
Connor Howe made it 3-0 just five minutes before the break.
Daniel Maccuish broke out of defence, and he played in Connor Howe who hit a great shot on the turn, into the top corner of the net.
Scott Campbell took over from Andy Macdonald at half-time for Oban Camanachd.
The goals kept coming with Malcolm Clark adding a fourth just seven minutes into the second half.
Camanachd introduced Lewis Cameron and Ross Macmillan on the hour with Connor Howe and Garry Lord withdrawn.
Lewis Cameron made his mark with a goal on 66 minutes to make it 5-0.
Kyles Athletic midfielder Innes Macdonald, who had earlier been booked for chopping down Daniel MacVicar from behind, was sent off with 20 minutes remaining for a swing which left Ross Macmillan requiring stitches to a knee gash.
Garry Lord came back on for Macmillan.
Calum MacMillan then surged forward to add his name to the scoresheet on 71 minutes, showing great patience and composure before producing a terrific finish into the top corner of the net.
Ross Campbell completed his hat-trick with goals on 76 and 83 minutes, with Lewis Cameron getting his second in-between times on 78 minutes.
Lewis Cameron made it ten of the best when he completed his hat-trick a minute from time whilst also giving his side a major lift on his return from injury.
Kyles will be concerned that Scott Macdonald had to be helped from the field with what looked like a knee injury in the second half.
Lorne Dickie was named the MKM Oban man of the match and Craig Scott was the match referee.
Oban Camanachd and Kingussie will now meet in the MKM Oban Macaulay Cup Final for the fifth successive season.
This year’s final takes place at Mossfield on Saturday 22 August 2026.
Speaking after the game, Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “We were dominant throughout the game and kept the pace up.
"We have big games coming up and it’s so important that we don’t take our foot off the gas in any match.
“We spoke about things at half-time and being 3-0 ahead allowed us to keep going with confidence and play our natural game.
“Calum MacMillan deserves a special mention. At one point we thought Calum would miss the rest of the season through injury, but he came back a couple of games ago and has made the wing centre position his own.
"We’ve been looking for a full 90-minute performance from the boys for a while now and that was one of our best.
“The only downside was the injury to Ross Macmillan, which led to the sending off. Ross went straight to hospital to get stitches to fix a split knee and fortunately there is no fracture.”
Oban Camanachd, sponsored by TSL Contractors, are back in Mowi Premiership action on Saturday when they play Fort William at Mossfield.
Mowi National Division
Bute P
Oban Celtic P
Oban Celtic were unable to field a side for their trip to Bute.
The match will be rescheduled, and the Oban side have been deducted two points which leaves them on minus two points at the bottom of the table.
Oban Celtic, sponsored by The Oban Inn, have the chance to bounce back when they play Inveraray at The Winterton this weekend
Mowi South Division 1
Ardnamurchan 4
Lochside Rovers 3
Ardnamurchan blew the Mowi South Division 1 title race wide open with a 4-3 win over Lochside Rovers at Strontian.
Lochside had Daniel Madej at full centre as well as Logan Black and Kyle MacFarlane in attack, but Matt Rippon and Cammy MacMillan were unavailable.
Vinnie Smith gave Ard’ the lead on 12 minutes but Daniel Duffy levelled straight from the restart.
Scott MacMillan put the Oban side ahead on the half-hour and they had the chance to increase their lead from the penalty spot, but Kyle MacFarlane was unable to convert.
Goal machine Alan Palmer pulled the home side level on 58 minutes and when the ball went into the net off Lochside keeper Ross MacKay’s foot on 68 minutes, Ardnamurchan led 3-2.
A second from Alan Palmer on 77 minutes increased the home side’s cushion.
Although Jordan Kerr pulled a goal back three minutes from time, it was the league leaders who stayed in front.
Ard’ now have only one league match remaining, away to the Inveraray seconds, when victory would give Lochside a 19-point target to reach.
Lochside currently have four games to go and they can reach 20 points if they win them all which isn’t beyond them.
After the match, Lochside assistant manager Duncan MacMillan said: “We had the better of the first half, but we were deflated a bit after the penalty miss.
"We also lost Craig Macmillan early on through injury and that disrupted things.
"The second and third goals we lost were poor on our part but we’ve no excuses overall.
"We showed a bit more fight when we went 4-2 down but it wasn’t enough.
"The main thing is that the league title is still in our own hands, but we’ll park that for now as we have two huge cup games to play before then.”
Lochside Rovers are still in the hunt for the league title, the HIS Sutherland Cup and the Bullough Cup.
The Oban side can complete the first part of this treble when they meet Kilmory in the Bullough Cup Final at The Taynuilt Sports Field on Saturday.
Duncan MacMillan added: “Kilmory are a well-organised side, and we’ll have to pick ourselves up and be at our best to win.
"Their league position is a false one because of the points deduction they took to drop down to South 2.
“They have our former player Ruaraidh Buchanan in their ranks but, ironically, he won’t be able to play in the final as he helped us out at Uddingston early in the competition.
“We won’t have Scott MacMillan which is a big miss.
"Several of the boys are also cup-tied and although Scott Campbell is eligible, he might be needed by the first team.”
Ryan Stewart is the match referee.
Inveraray 5
Aberdour 1
The Inveraray juniors came from behind to beat the Aberdour juniors 5-1 in their 1.30pm throw up at the Winterton.
Inveraray fielded some experience to help their young players with Andrew McMurdo in goals, Euan McMurdo at full back, David MacPherson in midfield as well as the attacking threat Ruaraidh Graham and Garry MacPherson, all providing a great education for their younger players.
Aberdour shocked their hosts by taking the lead in the opening minute through Angus Thorburn’s brilliant strike.
The home side passed up several opportunities to level before Garry MacPherson on 25 minutes and Ben Cameron just five minutes after had them 2-1 up at the break.
The second half belonged to Garry MacPherson who took his count to four goals with a display of composed finishing on 53, 60 and 65 minutes.
Ruaraidh Graham and Garry MacPherson may have been the oldest players on the pitch, but they were also the best.
Camanachd Cup Semi-Final Venues Set
The venues have been confirmed for this year’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-finals.
Skye Camanachd and Kingussie meet in the first semi-final at The Bught Park, Inverness on Saturday 1 August 2026.
Throw up is at 4.10pm.
Then, a week later, the second semi between Oban Camanachd and Newtonmore takes place at the Taynuilt Sports Field.
Throw up is also at 4.10pm.
Both semi-finals will be broadcast live on BBC ALBA.
Kenny Wotherspoon To Manage South under-21s
Kenny Wotherspoon will manage the South under-21s in this year’s Caol Cup meeting with the North under-21s.
Wotherspoon will be assisted by Oban Camanachd’s Ross Macmillan and Dunkie Kerr from Kyles Athletic for this popular annual clash which is scheduled for Saturday 5 September 2026.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.