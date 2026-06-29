South Shinty
Mowi Premiership
Oban Camanachd 5 Caberfeidh 1
Oban Camanachd had the game all but won during the first quarter of the contest.
The Oban side were without Ross Macmillan who was attending a wedding whilst Scott Campbell was with Lochside. Lorne Dickie returned to the starting line-up.
The match throw up time was brought forward at Caberfeidh’s request so several of their players could attend a wedding in the evening.
There was a minute’s silence ahead of throw up as a mark of respect following the recent passing of John Kerr, father of current Lochside player Jordan Kerr and the late Jamie Kerr, a former Lochside captain.
Oban Camanachd got off to a terrific start when, in the opening minute, Malcolm Clark challenged for possession on the right and Lewis Cameron took the ball and
rounded a diving Kevin Bartlett in the visiting goal and score.
It was Lewis Cameron again on seven minutes, this time with a strike high into the net from the left.
Daniel MacVicar then scored twice in two minutes to effectively put the match out of Caberfeidh’s reach. His first on 21 minutes was a low strike across the keeper from wide on the left. Just a couple of minutes after, Daniel MacVicar got by his marker before running to the right and whipping a superb shoulder-high shot into the far side of the net to claim the goal of the game.
Oban Camanachd made changes at the break with Logan Black replacing Garry Lord and Calum MacMillan taking over from Lorne Dickie.
Caberfeidh teenager Ali Taylor pulled a goal back just three minutes into the second half, but the hosts continued to have the better of the play.
With the match effectively won, manager Daniel Cameron made his way to Ganavan to play for Lochside Rovers in their HIS Sutherland Cup tie against Skye, so Aidan MacIntyre and Andrew ‘Papa’ Maccuish took charge from the touchline.
Connor Howe made it 5-1 on 77 minutes. With substitute Kyle MacFarlane making a decoy run, Daniel MacVicar played the free-hit forward to Howe who ran in to score.
It’s a win that lifts Oban Camanachd to third place and assistant manager Iain MacMillan spoke afterwards and said: “I wasn’t at the game, but I caught up with
Daniel (Cameron) afterwards and he was really pleased that the boys carried on their good work from the Celtic Society Final.
"The forwards played some quick, one-touch shinty and the centreline of Daniel Maccuish, flanked by Lorne Dickie and Malcolm Clark, were on top from the start.
“The quick, early goals relaxed everyone and almost put the game to bed early on.
“Caberfeidh will be back here a week Saturday in the Scottish and I’m sure they’ll have a plan to combat us. I’ve not doubt we will see a better Caberfeidh then.”
Iain MacMillan also added: “It was fitting that we had a minute’s silence following John Kerr’s passing. John was a huge supporter of the club, and we’ll miss him.
"Everybody at Oban Camanachd sends John’s family and friends our deepest sympathies.”
Oban Camanachd, sponsored by TSL Contractors, have their designated ‘free Saturday’ this coming weekend as they hold their annual club Golf Day.
Iain MacMillan said: “It will be great to get everyone together for the golf and it’s the perfect opportunity for everyone to relax and have some fun. With no game on
Saturday, it does give us the chance to work hard on fitness at both our training sessions ahead of the weekend.”
Caberfeidh welcome Fort William.
Mowi National Division
Celtic Return After Month-Long Break
Oban Celtic, sponsored by The Oban Inn, take the field for the first time since early June, when they play title hopefuls Lovat in the league in Oban.
Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup - Quarter Finals
Inveraray 5 Bute 3
Inveraray reached the semi-finals with a 5-3 win over Bute at The Winterton.
All eight goals came in the second half and Inveraray took the initiative through Coll MacKay’s brace on 55 minutes and then the hour.
Ross Montgomery added a third on 65 minutes with Coll MacKay completing his hat- trick a couple of minutes afterwards.
However, Bute rallied and when referee Craig Scott awarded them a penalty on 70 minutes, Scott Harvey stepped up to score. It was Scott Harvey again on 78 minutes and when Robert Lowrie made it 4-3 a couple of minutes after, the outcome was
back in the balance again. A second Inveraray goal from Ross Montgomery on 86 minutes settled matters though and Inveraray will now play Kilmallie in the semi-finals this weekend.
HIS Sutherland Cup - Quarter Finals
Lochside Rovers 5 Skye Camanachd 0
Lochside Rovers sailed into the semi-finals with a good 5-0 win over the Skye Camanachd second team at Ganavan.
Lochside’s Fraser MacMillan served a one-match ban whilst Kyle MacFarlane was cup-tied, and Charlie Spreadbury and Fin MacKecnie were also unavailable with the latter on pipe band duties.
There were starts for Matt Rippon and Scott Campbell whilst first team manager Daniel Cameron dashed from Mossfield to start as second forward.
There was a change of referee meaning Robert Baxter also had to race from Mossfield to take charge of his second game of the afternoon and throw up was
delayed until 3pm to facilitate this.
There was a minute’s silence ahead of throw up following the recent passing of the much-respected John Kerr.
Lochside started on the front foot and when Daniel Cameron’s shot was saved by Skye keeper Michael Nicolson, Innes MacKay sent the rebound into the roof of the net with just 50 seconds played.
Scott MacMillan got the second with a good strike on 54 minutes. Skye claimed for an infringement, but the referee waved away their pleas.
Craig Macmillan started at full centre but swapped positions with Daniel Cameron and his spell in attack yielded a goal with a good strike from outside the box on 58 minutes.
Lewis Buchanan, who replaced Innes MacKay, produced two typical finishes on 76 and 80 minutes and end the tie as a contest.
Lochside Rovers will now play the Fort William second team in the semi-finals with the tie scheduled for a still to be confirmed neutral venue on Saturday 8 August
2026.
Lochside assistant manager Duncan MacMillan said: “Skye may think there weren’t five goals in it, and I didn’t expect such a big winning margin, especially as we were struggling to get a full squad together earlier in the week.
“Daniel Cameron’s inclusion was a real bonus, he was terrific with the young players, and we started him up front before moving him back to centre. The defence were very good, so much so that keeper Ross MacKay only had to mop up a few clearances.
"Matt Rippon was excellent at the back whilst young Duncan Hunt beside him was easily the man of the match, he was outstanding.
“Jordan Kerr stepped forward and said he was keen to play despite his dad’s passing and with his family present, he did them all proud.
“Skye are big lads and had a good end to the first half. We had a lot of possession overall though, but we knew we needed that second goal and once it came, we
weren’t really in any trouble.”
It was a good day all round for Lochside as their Mowi South Division 1 title challengers Aberdour and Ardnamurchan both dropped points following a 4-4 draw.
Lochside are now three points behind leaders Ardnamurchan but with two games in hand.
Lochside don’t have a fixture this weekend as it is the club’s ‘free Saturday’. Their next fixture is the Bullough Cup semi-final against the Kyles Athletic second team in Oban on Saturday July 11 2026.
Mowi South Division 1
Ballachulish 1 Inveraray 5
The Inveraray juniors won 5-1 against Ballachulish in their 7pm throw up at Jubilee Park on Tuesday 23 June 2026.
The visitors got off to a great start with Ben Cameron scoring after just two minutes. Balla’, with keeper Kenny Michie starting a three-match suspension following his red card in the team’s last outing in early June, levelled through Marcus Spence on 10 minutes.
However, Inveraray regained the lead just a couple of minutes after when Bryce Griffin scored and Ross Anderson made it 3-1 on 23 minutes.
After scoring a couple of minutes into the first half, Ben Cameron did exactly thebsame two minutes into the second period to make it 4-1 and a second from Bryce
Griffin just three minutes from time confirmed Inveraray’s first win of the season.
WCA Round Up
It was another busy weekend with most fixtures taking place on Sunday June 28 2026.
Mowi National League
Dunadd 11 Inveraray 1
Eilidh Cameron scored a remarkable ten goals as Dunadd beat neighbours Inveraray 11-1.
The hosts scored one of the quickest goals of the season when Eilidh Cameron put them ahead after just 19 seconds.
It was the start of an outstanding individual performance from Eilidh Cameron who went on to score another five goals before the first half was paused for a water
break.
Anna Airlie and another from Eilidh Cameron made it 8-0 at the break.
The scoring eased in the second half, but Eilidh Cameron still managed to net three more times to give her a perfect ten.
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