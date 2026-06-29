Oban Camanachd had the game all but won during the first quarter of the contest.



The Oban side were without Ross Macmillan who was attending a wedding whilst Scott Campbell was with Lochside. Lorne Dickie returned to the starting line-up.

The match throw up time was brought forward at Caberfeidh’s request so several of their players could attend a wedding in the evening.

There was a minute’s silence ahead of throw up as a mark of respect following the recent passing of John Kerr, father of current Lochside player Jordan Kerr and the late Jamie Kerr, a former Lochside captain.

Oban Camanachd got off to a terrific start when, in the opening minute, Malcolm Clark challenged for possession on the right and Lewis Cameron took the ball and

rounded a diving Kevin Bartlett in the visiting goal and score.

It was Lewis Cameron again on seven minutes, this time with a strike high into the net from the left.

Daniel MacVicar then scored twice in two minutes to effectively put the match out of Caberfeidh’s reach. His first on 21 minutes was a low strike across the keeper from wide on the left. Just a couple of minutes after, Daniel MacVicar got by his marker before running to the right and whipping a superb shoulder-high shot into the far side of the net to claim the goal of the game.

Oban Camanachd made changes at the break with Logan Black replacing Garry Lord and Calum MacMillan taking over from Lorne Dickie.

Caberfeidh teenager Ali Taylor pulled a goal back just three minutes into the second half, but the hosts continued to have the better of the play.

With the match effectively won, manager Daniel Cameron made his way to Ganavan to play for Lochside Rovers in their HIS Sutherland Cup tie against Skye, so Aidan MacIntyre and Andrew ‘Papa’ Maccuish took charge from the touchline.

Connor Howe made it 5-1 on 77 minutes. With substitute Kyle MacFarlane making a decoy run, Daniel MacVicar played the free-hit forward to Howe who ran in to score.



It’s a win that lifts Oban Camanachd to third place and assistant manager Iain MacMillan spoke afterwards and said: “I wasn’t at the game, but I caught up with

Daniel (Cameron) afterwards and he was really pleased that the boys carried on their good work from the Celtic Society Final.

"The forwards played some quick, one-touch shinty and the centreline of Daniel Maccuish, flanked by Lorne Dickie and Malcolm Clark, were on top from the start.

“The quick, early goals relaxed everyone and almost put the game to bed early on.

“Caberfeidh will be back here a week Saturday in the Scottish and I’m sure they’ll have a plan to combat us. I’ve not doubt we will see a better Caberfeidh then.”

Iain MacMillan also added: “It was fitting that we had a minute’s silence following John Kerr’s passing. John was a huge supporter of the club, and we’ll miss him.

"Everybody at Oban Camanachd sends John’s family and friends our deepest sympathies.”

Oban Camanachd, sponsored by TSL Contractors, have their designated ‘free Saturday’ this coming weekend as they hold their annual club Golf Day.

Iain MacMillan said: “It will be great to get everyone together for the golf and it’s the perfect opportunity for everyone to relax and have some fun. With no game on

Saturday, it does give us the chance to work hard on fitness at both our training sessions ahead of the weekend.”

Caberfeidh welcome Fort William.