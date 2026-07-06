Catch up on all the shinty action from Oban Celtic, Oban Camanachd and Inveraray.
Ferguson Transport Shipping Balliemore Cup - Semi Final
Inveraray 1
Kilmallie 2
Kilmallie are through to the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup Final after they came from behind to beat Inveraray 2-1 at Taynuilt.
Both teams took time to adapt to the conditions, but it was Inveraray who struck first on 11 minutes when, after good play from Coll MacKay, Ross Montgomery beat keeper Alexander MacNiven from inside the D.
Inveraray deserved their interval lead but Kilmallie, who were without the suspended Jay MacLeod, levelled on 52 minutes through Martin Stewart who got on the end of a corner to flick the ball home.
The winning goal came with 20 minutes remaining and it was a great strike from the impressive Shane O’Rua, right into the top corner of the net.
Inveraray pressed for a leveller, but the Kilmallie defence were strong and the Caol side held onto their lead.
Alec MacVicar was the match referee.
Kilmallie captain Innes Blackhall said: “I thought we were very good.
The first half was a bit of a slog, and the pitch conditions didn’t really help.
"We came out flying in the second half and got the goal we deserved.
"We kicked on and the second goal followed, and we defended brilliantly until the final whistle.
“We’ll look forward to the cup final now and we have a good run of games going into it, playing every week, so we’ll work hard in training and keep ticking on.”
The Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup Final between Kilmallie and Lovat takes place at Spean Bridge on Saturday 25 July 2026.
Inveraray and Kilmallie meet again this weekend, this time in the Mowi National Division at the Winterton.
Mowi National Division
Oban Celtic 0
Lovat 10
Oban Celtic will be sick of the sight of Lovat, losing 10-0 to them for the second time this season, this time in their noon throw up at Ganavan.
Celtic re-signed Innes Jackson from Beauly ahead of the game and he was included in the squad.
Lovat were without Craig Mainland who has a hand injury but both Danny Kelly and Thomas Fraser returned to the starting line-up.
Graeme Macmillan and Danny Kelly exchanged goals during the first quarter of the game with Macmillan scoring on 4 and 15 minutes and Kelly netting on 14 and 21 minutes but Celtic dug in and there was no further scoring before the break.
The second half was just 3 minutes old when Marc MacLachlan added a fifth and an unfortunate David Hill own goal made it 6-0 on 50 minutes.
It was Marc MacLachlan again just 3 minutes after before a break in the scoring until the final 10 minutes.
Sergio Thomson added his name to the scoresheet on 80 minutes and Joe Embleton on 84 minutes and Marc MacLachlan’s hat-trick goal a couple of minutes from time completed a miserable afternoon for the Oban side.
Although he wouldn’t admit so himself, Cammy MacCallum was outstanding in the home goal, making at least half-a-dozen outstanding saves, some from point blank range, and preventing an even heavier defeat.
Oban Celtic, sponsored by The Oban Inn, host Bute in the league on Saturday.
Bute are just a point above the Oban side, so this is an opportunity to move off the bottom of the table.
Inveraray P
Aberdour P
The noon throw up between the Inveraray juniors and the Aberdour first team at The Winterton was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.
Oban Camanachd Return To Action
After a weekend off for their designated ‘free Saturday’, Oban Camanachd, sponsored by TSL Contractors, return to action on Saturday in the Mowi Camanachd Cup quarter-finals against Caberfeidh at Mossfield.
Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan spoke earlier in the week and said: “At this stage, I reckon we will have the same squad available for this week as we did against Caberfeidh a couple of weeks ago but with Scott Campbell returning after helping Lochside Rovers out in their Sutherland Cup win over Skye, and Ross Macmillan available again too.”
Lochside Rovers also have a huge tie as they have home advantage against the Kyles Athletic second team in the Bullough Cup semi-finals.
Lochside will have Fraser MacMillan free of his one-game suspension.
The Oban Camanachd and Lochside Rovers squads spent their weekend off at a Golf Day.
Iain MacMillan added: “The Golf Day was fantastic.
"We played a four-man scramble, and the winning score was a brilliant 11 under par.
"The winning team was Cammy Macmillan, Craig Easton, Innes Macmillan and Aaron Mckay and a good bit of cash was raised for the club.
“Many thanks are due to Eric and everybody at Glencruitten Golf Club for being such great hosts and indeed to everyone at Oban Camanachd who helped organise everything on the day, especially Christopher Eccleston and Matt Ripon.”
Meantime, Oban Camanachd paid tribute to John Kerr following his recent passing.
An Oban Camanachd social media post read: “John was a loyal, supportive and humble member of the wider Oban Camanachd community.
“He was a regular attendee at games, both home and away, following both Oban Camanachd and Lochside Rovers for many, many years.
Mainly so, as two of John’s sons played for the club, amongst other family members.
“For John and his family, shinty was more than just something to keep you busy, but somewhere they could spend time together whether supporting one another or enjoying each other’s company as spectators on the sidelines.
“John and family have always been avid supporters and players of the sport, with Jordan, his youngest son, remaining a strong and consistent player for Lochside.
"John would never miss a game.
“John’s middle son, Jamie, another great player for the club, sadly passed in 2015.
"Since that time, John’s loyalty to Oban Camanachd never wavered and from that time, he and the family continued to support the club not only at games but during awards events, as they present the Jamie Kerr Award each year to a deserving Lochside player.
"Not only does Jamie’s name live on through this award, but now John’s will too.
“Above all though, John was a devoted family man, and we send our love to his wife Morag, children, John, Amanda, Jordan and Ashleigh as well as John’s grandkids during this sad time.
"John will forever be a member of Oban Camanachd Club.”
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