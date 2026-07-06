Ferguson Transport Shipping Balliemore Cup - Semi Final

Inveraray 1

Kilmallie 2

Kilmallie are through to the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup Final after they came from behind to beat Inveraray 2-1 at Taynuilt.



Both teams took time to adapt to the conditions, but it was Inveraray who struck first on 11 minutes when, after good play from Coll MacKay, Ross Montgomery beat keeper Alexander MacNiven from inside the D.



Inveraray deserved their interval lead but Kilmallie, who were without the suspended Jay MacLeod, levelled on 52 minutes through Martin Stewart who got on the end of a corner to flick the ball home.



The winning goal came with 20 minutes remaining and it was a great strike from the impressive Shane O’Rua, right into the top corner of the net.

Inveraray pressed for a leveller, but the Kilmallie defence were strong and the Caol side held onto their lead.



Alec MacVicar was the match referee.



Kilmallie captain Innes Blackhall said: “I thought we were very good.

The first half was a bit of a slog, and the pitch conditions didn’t really help.



"We came out flying in the second half and got the goal we deserved.



"We kicked on and the second goal followed, and we defended brilliantly until the final whistle.



“We’ll look forward to the cup final now and we have a good run of games going into it, playing every week, so we’ll work hard in training and keep ticking on.”



The Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup Final between Kilmallie and Lovat takes place at Spean Bridge on Saturday 25 July 2026.



Inveraray and Kilmallie meet again this weekend, this time in the Mowi National Division at the Winterton.