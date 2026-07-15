Up next for the Reserves is a trip to Lochalsh on Tuesday evening, July 21.

The result means North West Skye will now contest the final against Portree.

The Man of the Match award went to Jack Stephen, who played a commanding role out of position at CB giving NW Skye nothing to go on.

Unfortunately, the team succumbed to that Beaton finish and the own goal, coming up short in what was a very physical game.

Despite this, the Reserves gave their all in a battling performance and headed into the break 1-0 ahead thanks to a James Gray finish.

That very quickly became 12 when young star Sebi Mrazek picked up an injury in the warm up.

The Fort boys knew they were in for a tough shift up on Uig travelling with only 13 players.

Fort William FC has announced a raft of signings ahead of the new season.

John Campbell, formerly a goalkeeper with the Fort, Nairn County and Hibernian, has joined the First Team coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Manager Kyle Redpath commented, "I think getting John on board could be one of our most important signings of the season.

“John has Highland League experience as a player and has coached within our reserve team before and is very knowledgeable about the game.

“John is someone who demands high standards and there’s no sugarcoating things with him, he says things how they are which I really like.

“The majority of boys in the squad already know and, more importantly, respect John, and I have no doubt he’ll be an excellent addition to our coaching staff.”

Campbell said "I’m looking forward to the season ahead working with a good mix of young and older boys.

“Hopefully, the club can push on up the league and be challenging for trophies this season.”

Chairman Rob Coull was equally delighted.

“John Campbell has joined us as a coach to help support Kyle & Darren and brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to the team. John shares our vision for the upcoming season.

“Finishing fourth in the league allowed us entry into the North of Scotland cup draw. We have been drawn away against Lossiemouth with the match to be played on the first Wednesday of September.”

Another familiar John around the club is John Treasurer.

Having made his debut for the club over a decade ago, subsequently having spells with Fort in the Highland League, alongside Strathspey Thistle and Nairn County, JT is a versatile player who has played regularly up front and at the back for the club.

Treasurer said, ’I’ve enjoyed some time away from football since becoming a dad, and with the need to rehabilitate some previous football injuries, the break was needed.’

‘I’m now excited at the prospect of returning to football, and I’ll do my best to help my local team compete and challenge for silverware.’

Manager Kyle Redpath said, "I’m thrilled to welcome JT back to the club, 13 years after making his debut for us!

“He’s actually one of the first players I contacted when I became manager to try and get back, but between family commitments and injuries, it just wasn’t the right time, so to have him for the upcoming season is a major boost.

“An ex-captain for the club, and a born leader, he has Highland League experience with us, Strathspey and Nairn County, and can play in numerous positions.

I’m sure everyone affiliated with the club will be delighted to see him pull on a Fort strip again.”

Fort also announced the signing of two new players.

Left-back Liam Grant joins the club following time at Strathspey Thistle and Forres Mechanics whilst Oscar Wilson heads south from Skye.

Liam Grant said "I’m pleased to be joining Fort William FC. Im looking forward to getting started and seeing what we can achieve this season.”

Manager Kyle Redpath said "Liam is a player I’ve been after for a long time and he came in and played a couple of games at the end of last season and his quality was clear to see. In my opinion Liam could definitely be playing in the Highland League so to get him signed for the season is a major coup for the club.

“He can play in a few different positions and has solid Highland League experience from playing with Strathspey Thistle and Forres Mechanics.

“I’m delighted to get Liam signed up and really excited to see what he can bring to the squad this season.”

Oscar Wilson is a centre-back who currently plys his trade for Sleat and Strath in the West Highland League alongside current Fort player, Cameron MacLeod.

Redpath said "Oscar is someone we’ve had on the radar for a while and is an aggressive, solid defender.

“I felt last season we struggled defensively in certain games so to add to that department was one of my top priorities over the summer.

“Playing in the North Caledonian League will be great for Oscar’s development, there’s a lot of quality players in the West Highland League who are more than capable of making the step up to the North Caley and there’s plenty of examples in recent years of players who have done exactly that.

“There’s a lot of quality players in Skye as evidenced with the success Cameron Macleod.”

Wilson said "I’m really happy to be here. Looking forward to the season ahead and seeing what it brings us.”

Meanwhile Fort William FC are delighted that all its First Team award winners from awards night a few weeks ago have agreed new deals at the club.

This will see Kadyn Campbell, Liam Taylor, Kane Davies, Martin Munro and Lewis Luxton stay at the club for the upcoming North Caledonian League season.

Manager Kyle Redpath has said "I’m delighted to welcome so many of our players back to the club for the season ahead and I think it speaks volumes about the atmosphere around the club that they’ve decided to resign, especially when one or two had very lucrative offers from teams elsewhere.

“The group is a great group to work with who give 100 per cent in every training session and game and I’m excited to see what we can achieve this season.”

Off the pitch, Chairman Rob Coull was also pleased to announce a new sponsorship deal. “The club is delighted to share the news that airport security technology firm Redteq are sponsoring the new 1st teams training kits for season 26/27.

“Redteq are a Scottish-based company with a global reach. Pre-season training has begun and the squad is already performing at a high level of fitness.”