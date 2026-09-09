The Argyll and Bute Men’s Top Five semi-finals and final were played in Dunoon on Sunday, August 30, with Campbeltown coming out on top to secure a place in the National Top Five competition in 2027.

Representing the club were Scot McLachlan, Lee Allen, Jimmy Anderson, Gary Anderson and Ryan McLachlan.

There was a strong family connection in the successful side, with Scot and Ryan being brothers, while Jimmy is Gary’s father.