Lochaber is teamed with Moray for this competition and the combined 4 x 100m relay team finished second.

In the under 12 Boys events Rory Platt was second in the shot putt and ran a good 800m race.

Iona Rodgers in the Under 12 Girls section took second place in a highly contested 800 metres and was

In the Under 14 Boys group Kai Tresidder won the 800m in two mins 42 srconds in a close and competitive race - using good timing to push ahead in the home straight.

Kai was also second in the 100m, ably backed by Toby Smith who was third in the 100m and long jump and Alistair Cant who was second in the 200m B event and also the 800m B race.

In the Under 16 Boys section Caoimh Bellshaw was second in the long jump and third in the 100m. Jethro

Murray ran well to come third in both the 200m and 800m and was third in the long jump.

In the Under 16 Girls group Grace MacMaster has improved her speed training and was third in the 100m in 14.1s and she was also second in a large field in the long jump with 3.71m.

Ashleigh Irvine ran well in the 100m and in the 200m with a time of 35.3 s. Carys Rodgers was second in the shot putt and fourth in a tough 800m.

Overall the Under 12 Boys finished as second team and the Under 16 Girls were third.