Making plans for the rapidly approaching new Junior football season, coaches for the Fort William FC Under 18 team held a trial and training evening with an open invitation to anyone who thought they may have the skills to join up.
There was a good turnout of around 30 youngsters, with several taking the step up from the U16 squad, a few members of last season’s Under 18 team who still age qualify, alongside some new local faces as well as some from as far away as Oban and Skye.
The Coaches themselves, Colin Britton, Michael Gillespie and Marc MacDonald have moved up from being the Under 16 coaches with many of the players, helping to keep consistency in the squad as they enter the Under 18 North Division Highland League.
MacMacDonald said: "The first training session went really well.
"The majority of boys from the Under 16s have moved up with some new faces from Mallaig and getting former Youth player Ian Boyle will give the squad a massive boost.
“Skye boys Charlie MacGillvary and Luke Mackintosh will return for the next training sessions so the squad looks strong as we prepare for the first friendly game against Caley Thistle in Inverness.
"We are looking forward to the season ahead and all of us are planning on it being another successful one."
Details of all Junior matches will be available through the Club’s social media pages so please go along and give them your support whenever you can.
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