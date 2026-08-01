The Coaches themselves, Colin Britton, Michael Gillespie and Marc MacDonald have moved up from being the Under 16 coaches with many of the players, helping to keep consistency in the squad as they enter the Under 18 North Division Highland League.

There was a good turnout of around 30 youngsters, with several taking the step up from the U16 squad, a few members of last season’s Under 18 team who still age qualify, alongside some new local faces as well as some from as far away as Oban and Skye.

Trialists were on the ball during the mock match. Photograph: iain Ferguson, alba.photos.

Trialists were on the ball during the mock match. Photograph: iain Ferguson, alba.photos.

Potential players are put through their paces in a mock match. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, alba.photos.

Potential players are put through their paces in a mock match. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, alba.photos.

MacMacDonald said: "The first training session went really well.

"The majority of boys from the Under 16s have moved up with some new faces from Mallaig and getting former Youth player Ian Boyle will give the squad a massive boost.

“Skye boys Charlie MacGillvary and Luke Mackintosh will return for the next training sessions so the squad looks strong as we prepare for the first friendly game against Caley Thistle in Inverness.

"We are looking forward to the season ahead and all of us are planning on it being another successful one."