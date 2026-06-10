Machrihanish Golf Club welcomed ladies from Dunaverty and Machrihanish for the Suzanne Florence competition, played from the red tees on the Championship Course.
The competition took place on Thursday, June 4, in unsettled weather conditions.
Handicap: 1 Angela Vernel 75, 2 Elizabeth Casey 77, 3 Eleanor Hunter 81.
Gross: 1 Ailie MacBrayne 90, 2 Inez Ronald 130, 3 Alison MacColl 130.
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