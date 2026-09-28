The Women’s Camanachd Association area representative senior and Under 16s matches were called off after heavy rain left host ground Mossfield Stadium in Oban unplayable, but Inveraray started one of three end of season home games with a win in the Mowi National Division.
Mowi National Division
Inveraray 5 Glasgow Mid Argyll 0
Inveraray started a run of three home matches to complete their season by beating Glasgow Mid Argyllat The Winterton.
Inveraray made a couple of changes to the starting line-up which lost heavily at champions Glenurquhart in their last outing a fortnight earlier as Alexander McKinlay and Allan Cameron came in for Robert Wood and Callum MacDonald. MacDonald dropped onto the bench where he was joined by Nicholas Crawford and youngster Bryce Griffin.
GMA were without the suspended Ruairidh MacSween (one game) and Arran Byrne (two games).
Allan MacDonald scored on 16 minutes but that was to prove to be the only goal of the first half. Coll MacKay beat Glasgow keeper Neil Robertson to make it 2-0 on 52 minutes.
Fraser Watt scored twice on 69 and 86 minutes, either side of a strike from substitute Nicholas Crawford on 75 minutes.
With all major issues already decided in the Mowi National Division, Inveraray finish their season with home matches, against promoted Lovat on Saturday with Bute’s visit still to be scheduled.
Women’s Camanachd Association
Dunadd Camanachd were delighted last week when three of their senior members were selected to represent the West Area for the annual West vs East clash due to be played at Oban’s Mossfield Stadium on Sunday, September 27.
It is a huge achievement for the club, whose senior team has had a fantastic season so far, winning two cups and pushing for the top spot in the National League too
.
Not only that two juniors were also selected for the U16s area representative Blue team, who were due to face the Reds in the match preceeding the seniors’ clash.
However, the anticipation for Eilidh Cameron snr, Iona McCulloch and Ann Nicolson on the West Area squad and Kathryn Morley and Eilidh Cameron jnr for the Blues was short-lived when the matches was called off on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch at Mossfield.
Dunadd is curently sitting second in the National League, five points behind Badenoch but with three games in hand.
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