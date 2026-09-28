Mowi National Division



Inveraray 5 Glasgow Mid Argyll 0



Inveraray started a run of three home matches to complete their season by beating Glasgow Mid Argyllat The Winterton.



Inveraray made a couple of changes to the starting line-up which lost heavily at champions Glenurquhart in their last outing a fortnight earlier as Alexander McKinlay and Allan Cameron came in for Robert Wood and Callum MacDonald. MacDonald dropped onto the bench where he was joined by Nicholas Crawford and youngster Bryce Griffin.



GMA were without the suspended Ruairidh MacSween (one game) and Arran Byrne (two games).



Allan MacDonald scored on 16 minutes but that was to prove to be the only goal of the first half. Coll MacKay beat Glasgow keeper Neil Robertson to make it 2-0 on 52 minutes.



Fraser Watt scored twice on 69 and 86 minutes, either side of a strike from substitute Nicholas Crawford on 75 minutes.



With all major issues already decided in the Mowi National Division, Inveraray finish their season with home matches, against promoted Lovat on Saturday with Bute’s visit still to be scheduled.