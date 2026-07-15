About 50 youngsters from Campbeltown got their summer holidays off to an energetic start by taking part in football coaching sessions led by Oban-based Xtras Football Coaching.
Children aged between six and 16 took part in the sessions, which focused on developing technical skills through age-appropriate coaching in a fun environment.
The camps were organised by Xtras Football Coaching founder David Smith, who regularly works with young players from Campbeltown who travel to Oban each week for one-to-one and small-group training.
David said he decided to bring his coaching to Campbeltown as a way of thanking those families for their commitment, while also giving other local youngsters the opportunity to take part closer to home.
“There has been so much interest from Campbeltown, and after the success of the first camp people wanted me to come back,” he said.
“The latest camps were amazing. The kids were really enthusiastic and turned up in their numbers to work. It was a chance for them all to learn new skills and get more touches of the ball than they are perhaps used to.”
David said he specialises in one-to-one and small-group coaching, working with higher level young players in Oban as well as academy and pre-academy youngsters in Glasgow.
The Campbeltown camps, he added, gave youngsters who might not otherwise travel the chance to experience technical coaching while having fun with friends.
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