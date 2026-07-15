Young footballers put their ball control to the test during one of the coaching drills led by David Smith. Photograph: Kenny Craig.

Young footballers put their ball control to the test during one of the coaching drills led by David Smith. Photograph: Kenny Craig.

David Smith oversees a technical drill for older players at one of the sessions. Photograph: Kenny Craig.

David Smith oversees a technical drill for older players at one of the sessions. Photograph: Kenny Craig.

“The latest camps were amazing. The kids were really enthusiastic and turned up in their numbers to work. It was a chance for them all to learn new skills and get more touches of the ball than they are perhaps used to.”

David said he specialises in one-to-one and small-group coaching, working with higher level young players in Oban as well as academy and pre-academy youngsters in Glasgow.

The Campbeltown camps, he added, gave youngsters who might not otherwise travel the chance to experience technical coaching while having fun with friends.