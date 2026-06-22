Youngsters at Oban Lifesaving Club have gone to great lengths raising over £2,000 by swimming 16.5 miles.
Club members were challenged to complete as many lengths they could manage as part of the group’s annual sponsored swim and badge presentation night.
Children in the small pool achieved challenges as well as swimming the width or length of the pool and this year, the total number of lengths swum in all was 1,026 - the equivalent to 25,650 metres.
Instructor Francesca Bichard wanted to say a huge thanks to to all the swimmers, parents and to everyone who donated towards club funds.
Every year, the club awards the Kayla MacDonald shield to a pupil who has shown commitment and determination. This year’s award was presented on two winners - Ashton Matthews and Rory Farmer, both aged 10.
Ashton could not be at the award night this month, so Rory received the shield and will hold on to it for six months, before handing it over to Ashton for the remainder of the year.
"Kayla MacDonald was a former pupil with Oban lifesavers. She died in 2017, but it is great to help to keep her memory alive through this annual award," said Francesca.
Oban lifesavers is a charitable organisation trying to keep fees low and run by a team of volunteer instructors and assistants.
"We desperately need more volunteers to assist the instructors if we are to continue to operate. If you are interested in giving up 30 minutes or more of your time on a Tuesday evening between 5pm and 7pm, please contact Oban Lifesavers on Facebook," added Francesca.
The club meets term time and teaches children from the age of five and upwards to swim, and introduce them to lifesaving skills. From there, pupils advance through the ranks, culminating in completing Rookie bronze, silver and gold lifesaving awards.
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