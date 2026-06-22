Club members were challenged to complete as many lengths they could manage as part of the group’s annual sponsored swim and badge presentation night.

Children in the small pool achieved challenges as well as swimming the width or length of the pool and this year, the total number of lengths swum in all was 1,026 - the equivalent to 25,650 metres.

Instructor Francesca Bichard wanted to say a huge thanks to to all the swimmers, parents and to everyone who donated towards club funds.

Every year, the club awards the Kayla MacDonald shield to a pupil who has shown commitment and determination. This year’s award was presented on two winners - Ashton Matthews and Rory Farmer, both aged 10.

Ashton could not be at the award night this month, so Rory received the shield and will hold on to it for six months, before handing it over to Ashton for the remainder of the year.



"Kayla MacDonald was a former pupil with Oban lifesavers. She died in 2017, but it is great to help to keep her memory alive through this annual award," said Francesca.