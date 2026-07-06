Lochaber Rugby Club has been celebrating the success of their youth players at the 2025/26 Awards Day.
From Primary One right through to Under 18 level the young rugby stars represented the club near and far throughout the last season, picking up some silverware along the way.
"A huge well done to all of our youth team award winners and a big thank you to everyone who came along to show their support," said a Lochaber RFC spokesperson.
"Everyone had a wonderful day celebrating the success of youth rugby in Lochaber."
Minis and Micros award winners:
Leah, Kian and Reuben - P1-3 Most Promising players
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