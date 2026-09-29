Today, the collection encompasses The Whispering Pine Lodge on Loch Lochy, historic Rokeby Manor at Invergarry and The Cluanie Inn in Glen Shiel, alongside self-catering Black Sheep Hotels Cabins and St Andrews House in Fort William. The group’s Luxury Collection also now includes The Ambassador Hotel, a 14-room property offering individually themed rooms and signature suites.

The group brings together a collection of characterful hotels and self-catering accommodation, each carefully positioned to showcase a different side of the Highlands. Its philosophy is centred on providing authentic hospitality while connecting guests with the culture, heritage and natural beauty of the area. At the heart of its vision are three things: its guests, its team members and the Highland communities in which it operates.

Few places have a landscape that plays such a powerful part in the experience as the Scottish Highlands. Mountains, forests, glens and lochs provide a constantly changing backdrop – and Black Sheep Hotels has built its collection around helping visitors experience that landscape while enjoying distinctive Highland hospitality.

A lochside Highland retreat The Whispering Pine Lodge enjoys one of the collection’s most striking settings, sitting on the banks of Loch Lochy against a backdrop of steep, forested mountains. Originally a hunting lodge built in the 1800s when the MacMartins of Letterfinlay owned the land, it later became Letterfinlay Lodge and developed into a popular Highland hotel. Today, guests can follow garden paths down to the Lodge’s private pebbled beach; the location provides an ideal base for exploring the wider Highlands and Fort William area. Inside, the Highlands continue to influence the design. Tartan and plaid, oak flooring, wall panelling, fireplaces and antique furniture combine to create the feeling of a traditional Highland home, while rooms make the most of views towards the loch, mountains and surrounding pine forest. The Lodge is also home to Black Sheep Hotels’ spa facilities, with therapy rooms, a fitness centre, an outdoor sauna, and a hot tub overlooking the spectacular lochside scenery. For those who prefer a little more independence, neighbouring self-catering cabins provide spacious living and dining areas, open kitchens, en-suite bedrooms and outdoor patios, while retaining easy access to the facilities and experiences available at the Lodge.

History and character A short distance away at Invergarry is Rokeby Manor, an early Victorian house dating from around 1840. Originally known as Craigard, the property retains many of the characteristics of a country home built using local materials and traditional techniques. Its rooms draw upon its Victorian heritage, combining floral wallpapers, tartan rugs, original wooden floorboards and stone fireplaces. Further north, The Cluanie Inn offers another very different Highland experience. Situated in the remote landscape of Glen Shiel on the road towards the Isle of Skye, the Inn has been welcoming travellers for generations. Its history stretches back to 1787, when it began as an isolated staging post on a route once used by Highland drovers. The building’s story is closely intertwined with the development of routes through the glen and the wider history of this dramatic part of the Highlands. Today, its character-filled rooms use bold colours, wooden floors and rustic furnishings to reflect the surrounding wilderness, while log fires and hearty food create the atmosphere of a traditional mountain inn. In Fort William, St Andrews House adds another layer of history to the collection. Built in 1880 as a rectory and choir school, the building retains features including original tiled flooring, decorative windows, pitch-pine beams and restored stone fireplaces. Now transformed into luxury self-catering accommodation, it blends the character of its past with the comforts expected of a contemporary Highland stay

Food with a sense of place Food is an important part of the Black Sheep Hotels experience, with its restaurants offering Scottish, international, Indian and Asian influences and an emphasis on fresh produce sourced from local suppliers. At The Whispering Pine Lodge, The Lochside Brasserie offers waterfront dining, while the Lochview Bar & Grill sits at the water’s edge, providing a spectacular setting for wood-fired pizzas, small plates and drinks as the sun goes down over Loch Lochy. Burns Bar, meanwhile, provides a cosier Highland experience – a place to enjoy a dram beside the fire in surroundings inspired by Scotland’s national poet. Rokeby Manor brings a different flavour through Emily’s Byre, which specialises in genuine Indian food, particularly Northern Frontier cuisine, alongside Scottish and international favourites. At The Cluanie Inn, guests can enjoy mountain-inspired food at the Cluanie Bar & Kitchen, while Landour Bakehouse offers cakes, pastries and sandwiches from its characterful bothy setting. This variety helps distinguish the collection – respecting its Highland location without feeling restricted by it.