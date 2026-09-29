From an acre of bog to an island retreat

In 2017, ill health forced owners Pi and Lynton to reconsider how they were living. With two young children, they decided to put health and time at the forefront of family life and step away from the corporate world.

Their search for calm and stability led them to Jura and an acre of boggy ground at Knockrome containing an old ruined cottage.

What followed was anything but the easy life.

They drained the land, renovated the cottage and built a home for their family before designing and constructing accommodation for guests and creating a communal space for retreats.

Along the way came lockdowns, homeschooling, spiralling material costs and the inevitable mistakes and lessons associated with taking on such an ambitious project.

By 2021, the family had moved into their own home. During 2022 and 2023, two huts for guests and a communal shed were created, with the first guests arriving in 2024. Today, the retreat continues to develop as a place for accommodation, wellness, workshops and experiences.

The result feels particularly appropriate for Jura: individual, creative and connected to the landscape around it.