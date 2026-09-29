On an island renowned for its wild landscapes, dramatic mountains and sense of space, Bothan Jura Retreat offers something refreshingly simple: somewhere to slow down.
Sitting above Corran Sands in the small crofting settlement of Knockrome, with views towards the sea and the unmistakable Paps of Jura, the retreat has been created as a place to unwind, reconnect and explore.
Its invitation is summed up in four words: Walk. Swim. Read. Soak.
But behind the beautiful accommodation and idyllic island setting is a very personal story – one that began not with a grand tourism development, but with an acre of bog, an old ruin and a family looking for a different way of life.
From an acre of bog to an island retreat
In 2017, ill health forced owners Pi and Lynton to reconsider how they were living. With two young children, they decided to put health and time at the forefront of family life and step away from the corporate world.
Their search for calm and stability led them to Jura and an acre of boggy ground at Knockrome containing an old ruined cottage.
What followed was anything but the easy life.
They drained the land, renovated the cottage and built a home for their family before designing and constructing accommodation for guests and creating a communal space for retreats.
Along the way came lockdowns, homeschooling, spiralling material costs and the inevitable mistakes and lessons associated with taking on such an ambitious project.
By 2021, the family had moved into their own home. During 2022 and 2023, two huts for guests and a communal shed were created, with the first guests arriving in 2024. Today, the retreat continues to develop as a place for accommodation, wellness, workshops and experiences.
The result feels particularly appropriate for Jura: individual, creative and connected to the landscape around it.
Four very different ways to stay
Bothan is the Scottish Gaelic word for a cottage, hut or shed, and the retreat now offers four distinctive places to stay.
Mrs Leonard’s Cottage is a restored stone cotter’s cottage, named after a well-loved former local resident. Designed for two, it combines exposed stone, a wood-burning stove and double-height living space with a private garden overlooking Corran Sands. Guests have their own wood-fired hot tub and private electric sauna, making it the only accommodation at the retreat to have both.
The Black Hut takes a more contemporary approach. This timber cabin features birch-ply units, oak flooring and a double-height open-plan living space, with a library ladder leading to a mezzanine king-size bed. A skylight makes the most of the skies above Jura, while outside there is a private wood-fired hot tub and views across Corran Sands.
Then there is the wonderfully named Rusty Hut. Its distinctive corten-steel exterior gives way to a warm interior featuring tongue-and-groove panelling and salvaged teak from Southport Pier. It also has an enclosed dog-friendly garden and wood-fired hot tub.
For visitors wanting to strip the experience back even further, the handcrafted Shepherd’s Hut provides off-grid glamping for two. There is a double bed, wood-burning stove and solar lighting, but no kitchen or bathroom – an intentionally simple place from which to experience the island.
All four properties welcome dogs, fitting naturally with a destination where beaches, moorland and walking are such an important part of the experience.
Jura on the doorstep
Ultimately, however, the greatest attraction is the island itself.
Bothan Jura Retreat sits four miles north of Craighouse, above Corran Sands, with the Corran River close by and the Paps providing an extraordinary backdrop.
Walking can begin virtually from the door, whether that means a gentle wander towards the beach and river or something altogether more adventurous in the hills. Jura has no waymarked walking trails, something which only adds to the feeling of exploring a genuinely wild landscape.
Wild swimming, dark skies and wildlife are all part of life here, while the retreat’s owners describe living among eagles, seals, otters and deer.
Yet Bothan Jura Retreat is about more than providing somewhere for visitors to stay.
Community has played a central role in its creation. Pi and Lynton acknowledge the neighbours, friends, craftspeople and trades who helped them transform their original vision into reality, and they now want the retreat to become a space that can be shared with others.
Their aim is to make the whole site available several times each year between October and April for groups wishing to hold retreats, workshops and events, opening up the accommodation and facilities to other people with ideas and skills to share.
It brings the Bothan story full circle.
What began as a decision to rethink family life has become a retreat encouraging other people to do much the same – even if only for a few days.
A place to walk, swim, read and soak; to sit beside a fire, stare at the stars, climb a hill or simply do very little at all.
On Jura, perhaps that is precisely the point.
Visit www.bothanjuraretreat.co.uk to check availability and book.
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