At the heart of Inveraray, just moments from the shores of Loch Fyne, Brambles has spent more than 20 years building a reputation around something deceptively simple: making people feel at home.

Family-run for over two decades, Brambles of Inveraray brings together individually styled hotel rooms and self-catering apartments with its popular café and sister business, Brambles Deli – creating somewhere visitors can stay, eat, drink, relax and experience a little taste of West Coast life.

Its philosophy is less about simply providing a bed for the night and more about creating a place where people can slow down. Whether arriving for a weekend away, a longer family break or a business trip, Brambles has deliberately focused on quiet comfort, thoughtful details and personal hospitality.

And that welcome begins before guests even reach their room.

Between 3pm and 5pm, check-in takes place at the Brambles Café counter, allowing visitors to arrive amid the aroma of freshly roasted coffee, drop their bags and settle into the rhythm of Inveraray. Later arrivals are welcomed at Brambles Deli.

It is a small detail, but one that encapsulates the Brambles approach: hospitality should feel personal.