At the heart of Inveraray, just moments from the shores of Loch Fyne, Brambles has spent more than 20 years building a reputation around something deceptively simple: making people feel at home.
Family-run for over two decades, Brambles of Inveraray brings together individually styled hotel rooms and self-catering apartments with its popular café and sister business, Brambles Deli – creating somewhere visitors can stay, eat, drink, relax and experience a little taste of West Coast life.
Its philosophy is less about simply providing a bed for the night and more about creating a place where people can slow down. Whether arriving for a weekend away, a longer family break or a business trip, Brambles has deliberately focused on quiet comfort, thoughtful details and personal hospitality.
And that welcome begins before guests even reach their room.
Between 3pm and 5pm, check-in takes place at the Brambles Café counter, allowing visitors to arrive amid the aroma of freshly roasted coffee, drop their bags and settle into the rhythm of Inveraray. Later arrivals are welcomed at Brambles Deli.
It is a small detail, but one that encapsulates the Brambles approach: hospitality should feel personal.
Somewhere to switch off
Accommodation at Brambles is anything but one-size-fits-all.
The hotel rooms are individually styled, combining the warmth and personality of a home with contemporary comforts. Super-king and king-size beds, monsoon showers, roll-top baths, high-speed Wi-Fi and Smart TVs are among the features found across the collection.
Deluxe Rooms offer king-size beds and spa-inspired monsoon showers, while the larger Superior Rooms feature extra-large super-king beds and beautiful roll-top baths – creating plenty of space in which to relax after a day exploring Argyll.
The Garden Suite provides something a little different again, with direct access to a private garden. Designed with both guests and their dogs in mind, it provides a peaceful retreat and an ideal option for those who appreciate their own outdoor space.
Brambles is proudly dog-friendly, recognising that for many visitors a West Coast break simply would not be the same without their four-legged companion.
For guests looking for greater independence, Brambles also offers three self-catering apartments.
The Loch View Apartment makes the most of its location with panoramic views across Loch Fyne. An open fire adds to its character, while an elevated roll-top bath and private garden access make this a particularly appealing retreat for families or friends.
The Campbell Apartment is a light-filled, open-plan property with a fully equipped kitchen and super-king bedroom. Its additional space also makes it suitable for families and longer project-based business stays.
Then there is the Attic Apartment, a hideaway for two tucked into the eaves. Original exposed beams bring character to the space, complemented by a contemporary monsoon shower.
Together, the rooms and apartments offer visitors the freedom to choose the kind of Inveraray stay that suits them – from a comfortable hotel room for two to a spacious self-catering base for a longer West Coast escape.
The social heart of Brambles
If the accommodation provides somewhere to retreat, Brambles Café is where everything comes together.
For more than 20 years, the café has been part of the social heart of Inveraray – somewhere to start the day over breakfast, pause for coffee or linger over lunch and home baking.
The philosophy behind the food is straightforward: simple food prepared with love.
The menu balances wholesome dishes designed to fuel a day outdoors with comforting favourites and homemade treats for those who would rather take things at a slower pace.
Breakfast ranges from full cooked options, porridge and granola to eggs, French toast and breakfast rolls, with vegan and gluten-free choices also available. Later in the day there are lunches, lighter choices, sides and desserts.
Then, of course, there are Brambles’ home-baked scones, cakes and treats – ideally accompanied by another cup of coffee and absolutely no need to rush.
The café is dog-friendly too, and visitors do not need to book; they can simply walk in, find a spot and settle down.
For those who would rather eat with a view of Loch Fyne or take lunch on an adventure, Brambles also offers takeaway food and its “Wander & Reset” options. Packed lunches can be pre-ordered for days spent walking, travelling or exploring, recognising that sometimes the best table is the one found outdoors.
The craft behind the coffee
Coffee has become such an important part of the Brambles story that it now has a business of its own.
Brambles Deli, situated just across the street from the café, grew from the team’s search for the ideal coffee to serve its guests.
Today it is a dedicated small-batch coffee roastery, hand-roasting its beans in Inveraray with an emphasis on freshness, quality and character.
At the centre of the range is The Duke, Brambles’ signature blend. Originally developed for the café, it has become part of the daily Brambles experience – whether enjoyed as a morning espresso or brewed more slowly.
The Deli allows visitors to see another side of the process. Open seasonally from spring through autumn, it is somewhere to experience the aroma of freshly roasted coffee, discover the different blends and take a taste of Inveraray home.
When the physical Deli closes during the winter months, its online shop continues throughout the year, with coffee roasted in small batches and dispatched directly from Inveraray.
It is a natural extension of what Brambles has created across the road: taking something guests have enjoyed during their visit and allowing them to continue that experience once they return home.
At the heart of Inveraray
Perhaps one of Brambles’ greatest strengths is how naturally all the different elements fit together.
The accommodation is designed for rest. The café provides the welcome and the social hub. The Deli takes the coffee served at breakfast and turns it into something visitors can discover and enjoy beyond their stay.
Underlying it all is the idea of giving people time to reconnect – with each other, with their surroundings and with the slower pace of life that a West Coast escape can offer.
Guests can step outside and be beside Loch Fyne within minutes, head out for a walk, explore Inveraray and the surrounding landscape, or simply find a comfortable corner and do very little at all.
And when they return, there is good coffee, home baking and a warm welcome waiting.
After more than two decades, Brambles remains very much a family-run business, but it has grown into something that reaches beyond traditional hotel accommodation.
It is a place to sleep deeply, eat well and slow down; a café that has become part of the fabric of its town; and a small-batch roastery taking a little flavour of Inveraray far beyond Loch Fyne.
Most of all, Brambles is built around a very West Coast idea of hospitality: come in, make yourself comfortable and stay a while.
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