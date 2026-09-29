Your boat, your adventure

One of Coastal Connection’s great strengths is flexibility.

Rather than following a rigid itinerary, private charter customers can effectively create their own West Coast adventure. Whole-boat charters accommodate up to 12 passengers, with the cost including the boat, fuel, landing fees and fully qualified skipper and crew.

And the possibilities are extensive.

A trip to Tobermory can be combined with wildlife watching, passing sights including Lismore Lighthouse and Duart Castle while looking out for seals and eagles.

A journey around Lismore offers another opportunity to explore wildlife-rich waters, with the possibility of spotting seals, porpoises, eagles and seabirds, while a two-hour Castles and Wildlife trip combines some of the area’s most recognisable landmarks with the chance of encountering marine life.

For those wanting to venture further, an Around Mull charter becomes a full-day West Coast adventure, taking in Iona, Staffa and Fingal’s Cave, Lunga and the Treshnish Isles and Tobermory. In season, Lunga offers the added attraction of its puffins, while the journey provides opportunities to look for whales, dolphins, eagles and seabirds.

Then there is the Corryvreckan Whirlpool – described by Coastal Connection as the third largest whirlpool in the world. A typical four-hour charter can be combined with stops for coffee or lunch, with the strength of the whirlpool and its standing waves dependent upon tides and weather.

Other possibilities demonstrate just how much of the West Coast can be reached by boat.

Guests can spend a full day on Iona, head for Jura for a walk or distillery visit, travel to Islay for a whisky tour or explore Loch Etive. There are opportunities to visit the Garvellachs and Colonsay, search for whales and dolphins around Coll, Muck and Mull, discover white beaches or simply take a couple of hours to travel around Kerrera.

And if a destination is not on the list, Coastal Connection actively invites customers to challenge them with somewhere different.