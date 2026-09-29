When your workplace stretches from the sheltered waters around Oban to some of Scotland’s most remote islands off the western seaboard, no two days are likely to look quite the same.
For Coastal Connection, that variety is very much part of the job.
Based in Oban, the company specialises in making the islands, lochs and spectacular coastline of the West of Scotland more accessible, offering everything from private charters and wildlife adventures to island transfers and specialist commercial marine work.
At the heart of the operation are skippers Cameron and Struan Smith, whose experience on these waters is considerable. The pair have been driving boats since they were 15 and have travelled extensively across the West Coast, from St Kilda to Northern Ireland.
Since 2008, each has covered more than 200,000 nautical miles – experience backed by professional qualifications including Coastal Skipper, Yacht Master Theory, VHF, Sea Survival, First Aid at Work and Commercial Endorsement.
Your boat, your adventure
One of Coastal Connection’s great strengths is flexibility.
Rather than following a rigid itinerary, private charter customers can effectively create their own West Coast adventure. Whole-boat charters accommodate up to 12 passengers, with the cost including the boat, fuel, landing fees and fully qualified skipper and crew.
And the possibilities are extensive.
A trip to Tobermory can be combined with wildlife watching, passing sights including Lismore Lighthouse and Duart Castle while looking out for seals and eagles.
A journey around Lismore offers another opportunity to explore wildlife-rich waters, with the possibility of spotting seals, porpoises, eagles and seabirds, while a two-hour Castles and Wildlife trip combines some of the area’s most recognisable landmarks with the chance of encountering marine life.
For those wanting to venture further, an Around Mull charter becomes a full-day West Coast adventure, taking in Iona, Staffa and Fingal’s Cave, Lunga and the Treshnish Isles and Tobermory. In season, Lunga offers the added attraction of its puffins, while the journey provides opportunities to look for whales, dolphins, eagles and seabirds.
Then there is the Corryvreckan Whirlpool – described by Coastal Connection as the third largest whirlpool in the world. A typical four-hour charter can be combined with stops for coffee or lunch, with the strength of the whirlpool and its standing waves dependent upon tides and weather.
Other possibilities demonstrate just how much of the West Coast can be reached by boat.
Guests can spend a full day on Iona, head for Jura for a walk or distillery visit, travel to Islay for a whisky tour or explore Loch Etive. There are opportunities to visit the Garvellachs and Colonsay, search for whales and dolphins around Coll, Muck and Mull, discover white beaches or simply take a couple of hours to travel around Kerrera.
And if a destination is not on the list, Coastal Connection actively invites customers to challenge them with somewhere different.
Connecting the islands
The geographical reach of the business is impressive.
Coastal Connection highlights destinations stretching from Skye, Canna, Rum, Muck and Eigg in the north through Coll, Tiree, Mull and Iona and south towards Luing, Colonsay, Jura, Islay and Gigha.
That ability to travel directly between locations opens up a different way of experiencing the West Coast.
A private charter is not simply about reaching an island; the journey itself becomes part of the day. Wildlife, castles, lighthouses, mountains and remote coastlines can all be encountered from the water, with the itinerary adapted to what passengers want to see and do.
Pick-ups can also be flexible. In Oban, passengers depart from the town’s waterfront, while island pick-ups generally use the main harbour pier or accessible pontoons. For private charters, suitable alternative pick-up and drop-off points can be arranged within the capabilities of the boat.
Built for West Coast waters
Central to everything Coastal Connection does is its fleet.
Its Redbay cabined RIBs have been chosen to provide a safe, dry and comfortable environment from which passengers can enjoy the scenery and wildlife.
Rannochmòr is an 11.1-metre vessel carrying 12 passengers plus two crew and cruises at around 24 knots. Power of Scotland, also 11.1 metres, has a cruising speed of 26 knots, while the 12.1-metre Schiehallion carries 12 passengers plus three crew and uses twin Yanmar diesel engines with Hamilton Jet drives.
The vessels incorporate navigation and communications technology including chart plotters, radar, depth sounders and VHF radio.
Safety is understandably fundamental. Coastal Connection states that its boats meet Maritime and Coastguard Agency standards, with passengers issued modern lifejackets and vessels fitted with 14-person life rafts. Its skippers are fully qualified and trained, while the design of the RIBs is intended to provide stability and cope with the conditions encountered at sea.
While visitors may know Coastal Connection for island adventures and wildlife trips, there is another important side to the company.
Its commercial work encompasses crew transfers, private ferry services, eco-surveys, standby and guard-vessel duties, urgent inter-island courier services, filming and media support, pilot-vessel duties and emergency transfers connected with infrastructure repairs.
The company is also a Yanmar dealer for the West of Scotland, providing servicing, maintenance, supply and parts.
It all adds up to a business whose knowledge of the West Coast has been built mile by nautical mile.
Whether the task is supporting research work, transferring crews, reaching a remote island or giving a family their first close-up view of the coastline around Mull, Coastal Connection operates in an environment where local knowledge, experience and flexibility matter.
For visitors, however, perhaps the attraction is even simpler.
The West Coast looks different from the water!
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