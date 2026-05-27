MACKINNON – Precious memories of Annie (Nan), a much-loved mum, granny and great-granny who passed away on May 31, 2025. Also remembering Ian, a much-loved dad and papa, who passed away on May 30, 1999.
Loved and remembered every day.
- Malcolm, Jane, Karen, Ian and families.
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