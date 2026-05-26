ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Search For Jobs at HiJobs
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

News

Voices and songs from the past to bring museum to life

Voices and songs from the past to bring museum to life

Auchindrain Township Museum will be filled this weekend with the language and songs from its past.
Publications
Argyllshire Advertiser
Arran Banner
Campbeltown Courier
Lochaber Times
Oban Times
Sections
Announcements
Acknowledgements
Anniversaries
Birthdays
Births
Deaths
Engagements
Engagements/Marriages/Anniversaries
Graduations
In Memory
Commercial
Announcements
Apps
Business
Christmas
Clipper Race
Competitions
Eating Out
Feature
Health & Wellbeing
Housebuilding
Lifestyle
Local Life
MaPPS
Motors
Property
Advertise
Public notices
Agriculture
Readers Holiday
Recruitment
Renewable Energy
Shop
Subscribe
Vehicles and Boats
Competitions
Gaelic
Gaelic Column
Provincial Mod
Royal National Mod
Heritage
Memory lane
Morven lines
Leisure
Eating Out
Entertainment
Health & Wellbeing
Homes & Gardens
Lifestyle
Local Life
Outdoors
Readers Holiday
What's on
MaPPS
News
Agriculture
Business
Community
Council
Court
Crime
Education
Health
Live News
Podcast & Video
Politics
Public notices
Transport
Opinion
blogs
Columnists
Gaelic Column
Letters
Podcast & Video
Sport
Football
Golf
Rugby
Shinty
Popular Craignish winners at Tarbert's Jura Scottish Series

Popular Craignish winners at Tarbert's Jura Scottish Series

May 26, 2026
Rail and sail: CalMac and Scotrail increase collaboration

Rail and sail: CalMac and Scotrail increase collaboration

May 26, 2026
Isle of Lewis Energy Support Unit recognised as national Energy Champions

Isle of Lewis Energy Support Unit recognised as national Energy Champions

May 26, 2026
Lochaber mourns a "true giant of Highland music and culture"

Lochaber mourns a "true giant of Highland music and culture"

May 26, 2026
Controversial Glengarry Viewpoint plans withdrawn

Controversial Glengarry Viewpoint plans withdrawn

May 26, 2026
Drams, dancing and warm welcomes at 2026 Campbeltown Malts Festival

Drams, dancing and warm welcomes at 2026 Campbeltown Malts Festival

May 26, 2026
Subscribe To West Coast Today

Subscribe To West Coast Today

Subscribe to West Coast Today and get access to digital editions of The Oban Times, Arran Banner, Campbeltown Courier, Argyllshire Advertiser and The Lochaber times.
SUBSCRIBE
Glenfinnan Gathering Chieftain revealed

Glenfinnan Gathering Chieftain revealed

May 26, 2026
Dal an Duie project begins to take shape in Glenbarr

Dal an Duie project begins to take shape in Glenbarr

May 26, 2026
Police officer guilty of multiple sexual offences

Police officer guilty of multiple sexual offences

May 25, 2026
Racing pigeon returns safely to Oban with a new name

Racing pigeon returns safely to Oban with a new name

May 25, 2026
Young artists honored on new Islay ferry

Young artists honored on new Islay ferry

May 25, 2026
Southend SWI celebrates federation show success

Southend SWI celebrates federation show success

May 25, 2026
Loch Fyne Pipe Band put out a call for new members

Loch Fyne Pipe Band put out a call for new members

May 25, 2026
Ulva shuts on Sundays

Ulva shuts on Sundays

May 25, 2026
Council rolls out new Parentsportal across the region

Council rolls out new Parentsportal across the region

May 25, 2026
Generations unite for MacPool anniversary relay

Generations unite for MacPool anniversary relay

May 25, 2026
Carers centre invites community to arts exhibition

Carers centre invites community to arts exhibition

May 25, 2026
Police slammed for taking 8 hours to turn up to crime scene

Police slammed for taking 8 hours to turn up to crime scene

May 25, 2026
Man missing from Glencoe traced deceased

Man missing from Glencoe traced deceased

May 25, 2026
Psychic to the stars announces Argyll and Bute show

Psychic to the stars announces Argyll and Bute show

May 25, 2026
Oban photographer snaps up Press Award

Oban photographer snaps up Press Award

May 25, 2026
Mallaig RNLI gears up for Gala Day

Mallaig RNLI gears up for Gala Day

May 24, 2026

Most Read

Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today