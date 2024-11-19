Privacy Policy

The purpose of this statement is to explain to you what personal information we collect and how we may use it.

WHAT THIS PRIVACY POLICY COVERS

This Privacy Policy covers Wyvex Media Limited and its associated websites’ treatment of personally identifiable information that is collected when you are on any of our websites or using our products or services. This policy also covers the firm’s treatment of any personally identifiable information that the company or its website’s business partners may share with us.

This policy does not apply to the practices of companies that Wyvex Media Limited does not own or control, or to people that the company does not employ or manage.



1 About Us

This website www.westcoasttoday.co.uk is owned and operated by Wyvex Media Limited, a company registered in Scotland no. SC82218 with its registered office at PO Box 1, Oban, Argyll, PA34 4HB.

Wyvex Media Limited is committed to protecting your privacy and maintaining the security of any personal information received from you. We strictly adhere to the requirements of the data protection legislation in the UK and we are registered on the Data Protection Public Register number Z5599248

2 Information we collect about you

When you register on our website we may collect your name, email address and other contact details. This allows us to process your registration. We do not collect sensitive information about you except when you specifically knowingly provide it and have consented to this.

3 What we do with your Information

We use your personal information to update you about new products/services by post, email and/or SMS text message or other electronic communication forms. We will only contact you with your consent. You are entitled to withhold this consent and opt out from receiving such communications at any time by selecting the appropriate box on the web form that collects your details, however in doing so you may degrade the service we can offer to you. You can also update these options by contacting us by email at privacy@wyvexmedia.co.uk or by post to The Data Protection Officer, Wyvex Media Limited, PO Box 1, Oban, Argyll, PA34 4HB. We will always provide you with a way of opting out of receiving future marketing messages from us each time we send them to you.

4 Sharing your Information with Third Parties

We may from time to time provide your personal information to third parties for the purposes of providing you with our services. These third party providers include payment processors, providers of card validation services, credit referencing providers and service providers who assist us with hosting our marketing campaigns. They do not decide what is done with your data and only process it on our behalf. These third parties may be located outside the European Economic Area, however we only use providers that provide adequate protection for your information at all times.

We will not provide your data to other third parties for marketing purposes unless you have specifically consented to this when you first provided your data to us. You are entitled to decline receiving such third party communications by selecting the appropriate box on the web form that collects your details, by contacting us by email at privacy@wyvexmedia.co.uk or by post to The Data Protection Officer, Wyvex Media Ltd, PO Box 1, Oban, Argyll, PA34 4HB.

5 Cookies

This website uses cookies. For more information about what cookies are, what we use them for and how you can delete them, please read our Cookies Policy.





YOUR RIGHTS



The below details the rights that you have, as contained within the Acts. Any exercise of these rights by you will be responded to without undue delay and at the latest within one month of your request:

Access to information

The Acts gives you the right to access information held about you. Your right of access can be exercised in accordance with the Acts.

Correction and deletion

The Acts gives you the right to the rectification of inaccurate data or erasure of personal data in accordance with the Acts.

Restrictions of processing

The Acts gives you the right to obtain restrictions on the processing of your personal data in accordance with the Acts.

Right to data portability

The Acts gives you the right to receive your personal data in an accessible format which can be transferred to another data controller in accordance with the Acts.

Right to object

The Acts gives you the right to object to the processing of your data under particular circumstances in accordance with the Acts.

Right to lodge a complaint

If you are dissatisfied with our use of your information or our response to any exercise of your rights you have the right to complain to the Information Commissioner’s Office.

Your exercise of these rights are subject to certain exemptions to safeguard the public interest (e.g. the prevention or detection of crime) and our interests (e.g. the maintenance of legal privilege) as included in the Acts. For more information or to exercise your data protection rights, please contact us using the contact details above.

YOUR RIGHTS REGARDING YOUR DATA



Wyvex Media Limited and any associated website allows the updating of account information and preferences at any time.

You can withdraw consent to us holding and processing your information at any point. Should you wish to remove yourself from the system, contact privacy@wyvexmedia.co.uk to begin your request for your complete removal (note that may take up to 72 hours for us to respond). This will be actioned unless there is a contractual or lawful basis for us to retain the information in which case you will be advised accordingly.

Should your data be inaccurate we will rectify this without delay.

You can request access to your data at any time. We will provide you with a full copy within one month of your request.

We may provide you with updates and newsletters which are appropriate to your service on an ongoing basis. You can opt out of these should you wish to by updating your preferences in the preference centre here.

NOTE - that for context and continuity, we will not be able to delete your content contributions on the site, however in the event that we ’forget you’ we will anonymise your identity wherever possible and remove the core record from the CRM.



WHERE WE STORE YOUR PERSONAL DATA



The data that we collect from you is held securely in the UK but may be transferred to, and/or stored at a destination outside the European Economic Area (“EEA”) in the future. It may also be processed by staff operating outside the EEA who work for us or for one of our suppliers. Such staff may be engaged in, among other things, the fulfilment of your order, the processing of your payment details and the provision of support services. By submitting your personal data, you agree to this transfer, storing or processing. We will take all steps reasonably necessary to ensure that your data is treated securely and in accordance with this privacy policy.

6 How we Protect your Information

We follow strict security procedures in the storage and disclosure of information which you have given us, to prevent unauthorised access to, and loss, misuse or alteration of your personal information in accordance with the UK data protection legislation. These include firewalls and virus checking procedures.

You are responsible for keeping any confidential passwords or other login or access details which you select or which we allocate to you secret. Whilst we take steps to ensure the security of your information, there is a risk that information transmitted over the Internet and stored on a computer may be intercepted or accessed by an unauthorised party. If you think that someone has accessed your information held by us without your permission or gained unauthorised access to your login details, you must notify us at privacy@wyvexmedia.co.uk

7 Correcting your Information

You are entitled under the GDPR law to require that we update your personal information to ensure it is up-to-date and accurate. In order to maintain the accuracy of the information we hold, you can update your personal details by sending us an email to privacy@wyvexmedia.co.uk

8 Obtaining a copy of your Information

You are entitled to find out what information we hold about you. You can do this by contacting privacy@wyvexmedia.co.uk

9 How long we hold your Data for

Some of the information you provide to us will be necessary to carry out repeated tasks, such as verifying your identity or payment details when signing in to use an account or providing our goods and services to you or you using an online checkout. We will keep this information for as long as you remain a registered user of any of our sites and for so long as reasonably necessary.

10 Links to Third Party Websites

Our websites contain links to other websites belonging to third parties which are not covered by this privacy policy. If you want to click through to a third party website, please make sure that you read the privacy policy for that website.

11 Google Privacy

We use Google services to provide our adverts to you, as well as analytics and statistics and we follow their privacy guidelines on cookies/GDPR, which can be found here policies.google.com/technologies/partner-sites

12 Updates to this policy

We may update this policy at any time without notice. We will tell you that we have updated the policy by emailing you at the email address you have provided to us and/or by posting an announcement on the website. By continuing to use the website after we have emailed you or posted a notice informing you of an update, you accept the changes to this policy.

13 Contacting Us

If you have any questions about privacy, or wish to update your details or have them removed from our mailing list at any time, please contact us using privacy@wyvexmedia.co.uk