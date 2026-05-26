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Leisure

More than Fèis Ìle: What Islay Offers Whisky Lovers All Year Round

More than Fèis Ìle: What Islay Offers Whisky Lovers All Year Round

Each spring, the island of Islay takes centre stage in the whisky world as visitors gather for Fèis Ìle. For one week, distilleries open their doors to special releases, tastings and celebrations that showcase the very best of the island’s spirit.
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Call for artists

Call for artists

May 26, 2026
Catventures of Sparky and George

Catventures of Sparky and George

May 26, 2026
Fundraiser hits all the right notes for Còisir Ghàidhlig Loch Abar

Fundraiser hits all the right notes for Còisir Ghàidhlig Loch Abar

May 26, 2026
Spinning a yarn

Spinning a yarn

May 26, 2026
Showstoppers make a splash with latest production

Showstoppers make a splash with latest production

May 25, 2026
Tideline inspired exhibition brings nature to life at Resipole Studios

Tideline inspired exhibition brings nature to life at Resipole Studios

May 24, 2026
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Wee Toon Ukulele Band hits the right note

Wee Toon Ukulele Band hits the right note

May 21, 2026
Nevis Hillwalking Club: Glen Nevis - Saturday May 23

Nevis Hillwalking Club: Glen Nevis - Saturday May 23

May 21, 2026
Rocking on at The Rockfield Centre

Rocking on at The Rockfield Centre

May 20, 2026
Tail-Wagging Escapes: Dog-Friendly Stays in Argyll & Bute

Tail-Wagging Escapes: Dog-Friendly Stays in Argyll & Bute

May 20, 2026
Western Isles filmmakers and schools shortlisted for FilmG Awards

Western Isles filmmakers and schools shortlisted for FilmG Awards

May 20, 2026
Welcome back Killin Music Fest

Welcome back Killin Music Fest

May 18, 2026
Aileen's Amazing Argyll - April

Aileen's Amazing Argyll - April

May 16, 2026
Global folk favourite Heidi Talbot to play Carradale

Global folk favourite Heidi Talbot to play Carradale

May 16, 2026

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