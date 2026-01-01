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Clarity Safety Solutions

Avalon, Longsdale Road, Oban, PA34 5JU
http://www.claritysafety.co.uk/
claire@claritysafety.co.uk
01631 564954 or 07891 543540
Serving Argyll and the Isles
 
• Fire •Safety •Legionella

 

Clarity Safety Solutions consultants are based in Oban and Inveraray and primarily support clients throughout Argyll and the West Coast, including the islands, although will travel further afield when needed.

Examples of the services we provide are:

  • • Fire risk assessment

    • Legionella risk assessment and routine water hygiene work

    • Health and safety management support including policies and advice to business leaders

    • Fire risk management including routine alarm and emergency lighting tests

    • Construction site safety

    • Contractor accreditation support

    • Short term let licencing – including full support packages (fire and legionella documents, application submission, liaison with authorities)

    • Safety training

    • Accident investigation

    • Support with enforcing authority communications

    • Asbestos sample testing (via a UKAS laboratory)

    • Confined spaces procedures

    • General health and safety audits, inspections and risk assessments

    • Specific risk assessments: Chemicals (COSHH), display screen assessment, manual handling and more

    • Safety technical authoring

Support can be via a retained agreement or on an ad-hoc basis.

 

Offering pragmatic health and safety consultancy working in partnership with their clients to provide sensible, objective, practical advice. Striving to ensure people at work, or those affected by work, return home to their loved ones safely every day.

Clarity Safety Solutions holds registrations with OSHCR, IOSH, IFSM and NFRAR

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