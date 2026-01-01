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Trail West

3–4 Mill Lane, Lochavullin Industrial Estate, Oban, PA34 4HA
andrew@trailwest.co.uk
01631 563638

Trail West – Trailer Sales, Servicing & Repairs has been a trusted supplier to Argyll, the Highlands and the Islands since 1980.

 

Based at Lochavullin Industrial Estate in Oban, Argyll, Trailwest provides a complete range of trailer solutions, including new and used trailer sales, servicing, repairs, and spare parts. Their experienced team ensures every trailer meets safety and performance standards, supporting both personal and commercial needs.

 

From utility and car trailers to specialized commercial models, Trail West offers expert advice, reliable maintenance, and quick access to spare parts to keep customers moving. Known for prompt, friendly service and decades of local expertise, they are a go-to partner for anyone needing a trailer or trailer support in the region.

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