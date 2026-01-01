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West Fuels

North Connel, PA37 1RA
https://www.westfuels.co.uk/
westfuels@btinternet.com
01631 570570

West Fuels is a local wood‑fuel supplier based in North Connel, Argyll, Scotland, offering high‑quality briquettes, pellets, logs and firestarters delivered directly to customers on agreed dates. With a focus on reliable service, competitive pricing and local delivery, they serve households and businesses across Argyll, helping keep homes warm with sustainably sourced wood fuels. Their range includes UK‑made pellets and briquettes, plus eco firelighters and kindling, all available with flexible delivery options.

Fuel SuppliersObanOban & Lorn
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