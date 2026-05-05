The team are hosting their annual Maritime day again this year but are changing things up a bit by holding it in May instead of September.

This year’s main fundraising event will take place on Saturday May 23 starting at noon.

"Although the date is changing from previous years we will have all the usual activities and attractions that everyone loves," said RNLI mascot Sam who is hoping for a good turn out on the day.

"Kyle, Mallaig & Portree lifeboats will all be in attendance and will be putting on a display as well as letting members of the public have a look around the boats.