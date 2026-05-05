Stormy Sam and his pals at Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI are all at sea and are giving a big shout out to members of the surrounding community and beyond to help keep them grounded.
The team are hosting their annual Maritime day again this year but are changing things up a bit by holding it in May instead of September.
This year’s main fundraising event will take place on Saturday May 23 starting at noon.
"Although the date is changing from previous years we will have all the usual activities and attractions that everyone loves," said RNLI mascot Sam who is hoping for a good turn out on the day.
"Kyle, Mallaig & Portree lifeboats will all be in attendance and will be putting on a display as well as letting members of the public have a look around the boats.
Kyle Fire Brigade will also be putting on a display and the Coastguard Tug will again be allowing people onboard to tour and look around the vessel.
Local Coastguard teams, Vessels from the BUTEC navy base, Police, Ambulance, and more will also all be in attendance.
Weather permitting, the local Kayaking club will be enabling people to get out on the water whilst onshore, there will be rope throwing, the balance barrel pull challenge and lots more.
A new improved tractor pull competition has been arranged and for the first time ever there will be a miniature tractor to allow the kids to get involved in the fun too.
"We are looking for teams of six (including at least one female) who would like to take part in either the adult or children’s competitions to pull the tractor over a set distance in the quickest time," said Sam.
As is tradition the Lochalsh Leisure Centre swim will take place between Kyleakin and Kyle at 12:45pm and the day will be rounded off with the annual Kyle Fire Brigade Raft Race (4.30pm) where teams will be given a collection of materials and will have to build their rafts in front of the gathered crowds before racing their creations around the course.
There will be lots of stalls to explore as well as some tasty treats on offer from RNLI Burgers and the Mowi Salmon Wagon.
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