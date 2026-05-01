A popular Fort William charity shop will close its doors for the last time on May 2.
Back in October 2025 the Cancer Research UK charity announced that it would be closing nearly 200 shops by April 2027 due to rising operational costs (energy/logistics), high inflation and reduced high street footfall.
The restructuring aims to tackle falling profits by closing smaller, less profitable sites and shifting focus toward larger "superstores" and online sales, ultimately to raise more funds for research.
The Fort William shop has also been struggling to find volunteers over recent months. A notice on its Facebook page explained: "We have tried to keep going but with only a few wonderful volunteers, it has become impossible.
"We would like to thank everyone who has supported us over the years through donations, buying or both."
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