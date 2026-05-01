The restructuring aims to tackle falling profits by closing smaller, less profitable sites and shifting focus toward larger "superstores" and online sales, ultimately to raise more funds for research.

Back in October 2025 the Cancer Research UK charity announced that it would be closing nearly 200 shops by April 2027 due to rising operational costs (energy/logistics), high inflation and reduced high street footfall.

Sharon Smith was Manager at the High Street shop in the Fort for 24 years. In that period the charity retail outlet raised around £4million, as well as external fund raising activities.

She said: "It is a very sad day but just the way of things these days where smaller shops are being closed.

"There are so many happy memories here of all the good times we had over the years with so many volunteers. People would also come in just for a chat, which was always nice and helped them too.

"It is such a shame it is closing down as it will also be quite a loss to the town where it was more than just a charity shop to a whole range of people."