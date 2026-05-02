Well-loved Campbeltown charity Shopper-Aide has celebrated its 15th anniversary with an afternoon of music, community spirit and reflection.
The organisation, which supports older people across Kintyre and Gigha, held a special birthday celebration at Campbeltown Free Church on Monday, April 27.
Entertainment was provided by the U3A choir, the Forget Me Not Choir and local performer Terry Leahy, with a packed hall enjoying an afternoon of song, refreshments and conversation.
The event was organised by the charity’s founder and director, Susan Paterson.
People from across the community joined the celebrations, including residents and staff of Kintyre Care Centre and Woodlands Resource Centre.
Shopper-Aide was established in April 2011, initially inspired by concerns raised by a community nurse about the difficulties many older people faced accessing food and essential shopping after leaving hospital, particularly those without family living locally.
“While personal care is a statutory duty, it does not cover shopping, housekeeping or social interaction, so Shopper-Aide was set up to take on these tasks for those over 60,” said Susan. “Little did I envision where we would be now 15 years later.”
Since its beginnings, the organisation has expanded its services beyond shopping support to include help with housekeeping, social interaction and transport to appointments. In 2022, it also launched a laundry service at its third premises.
Facing challenges common to many charities, Susan described reaching the 15-year milestone as “in some ways a miracle”.
“It hasn’t always been easy,” she said. “We have had our ups and downs – like many charities, we rely on funding, volunteers and the goodwill of the community to keep us and staff going and we really appreciate it all.”
She also reflected on more difficult periods, including the Covid-19 pandemic, when services had to be adapted. During that time, the charity introduced initiatives such as “phone buddies” and afternoon teas delivered to people’s homes to help combat isolation.
But there have also been many highlights, including client birthdays, outings and securing funding to support the charity’s work.
Over the years, Shopper-Aide has received a number of awards recognising its impact, including honours from the Herald Society, Age Scotland, the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service – the highest award that can be made to a voluntary group in the UK – and a Spirit of Campbeltown Award for Community Group.
Speaking about the anniversary event, Susan said it was the charity’s largest party to date, with a packed hall enjoying tea, coffee and treats thanks to Tesco, Argyll Bakeries and others.
Donations were received from businesses including Springbank Distillery, Glen Scotia Distillery, Beinn an Tuirc Distillery, Campbeltown Pharmacy, The Kintyre Larder and Coorie Doon, among many others.
She said: “We had a brilliant raffle thanks to the generosity of local businesses and supporters. The entertainment was enjoyed by everyone and people went home in good spirits.
“Thank you, Kintyre, for continuing to support us.”
Shopper-Aide is currently looking for volunteers to assist with shopping and is also seeking new board members.
Anyone interested can call 01586 551600 or email office@shopper-aide.org.uk for more information.
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