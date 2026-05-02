Facing challenges common to many charities, Susan described reaching the 15-year milestone as “in some ways a miracle”.

“It hasn’t always been easy,” she said. “We have had our ups and downs – like many charities, we rely on funding, volunteers and the goodwill of the community to keep us and staff going and we really appreciate it all.”

She also reflected on more difficult periods, including the Covid-19 pandemic, when services had to be adapted. During that time, the charity introduced initiatives such as “phone buddies” and afternoon teas delivered to people’s homes to help combat isolation.

But there have also been many highlights, including client birthdays, outings and securing funding to support the charity’s work.

Over the years, Shopper-Aide has received a number of awards recognising its impact, including honours from the Herald Society, Age Scotland, the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service – the highest award that can be made to a voluntary group in the UK – and a Spirit of Campbeltown Award for Community Group.

Speaking about the anniversary event, Susan said it was the charity’s largest party to date, with a packed hall enjoying tea, coffee and treats thanks to Tesco, Argyll Bakeries and others.