The club enjoys a good membership but many players have moved on to study on the mainland and some have retired after decades with the team.

Training will continue on Thursday evenings, however, the club is seeking to regroup so that it can, once again, commit to league matches.

Anyone that has an interest, or those who may wish to learn how to play, is invited to join the training sessions on Thursday evenings between 7pm and 8.30pm.

The inclusive club, that is well-regarded on Arran and beyond, accommodates players from 13 years and older. Male and female players are encouraged, as are those who have never played before but who are interested in learning.

Arran Hockey Club members describe hockey as a fun way to get fit, be part of a welcoming group, and a perfect way to learn new skills or hone old ones.

The club offers a caring and supportive environment where players, including a few mother and daughter pairings, can progress in the sport and be part of a friendly community.

Highly-skilled and experienced players will be happy to provide training and useful advice to newer players and equipment can be provided.

Anyone interested in finding out more is welcome to join the training sessions at Ormidale astroturfing or contact can be made via their Facebook page by searching for Arran Hockey Club.