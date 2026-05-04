Travelling south with a depleted squad, Oban were without four senior starters, forcing a significant reshuffle.

Several forwards were deployed in unfamiliar backline roles, but despite the disruption, the visitors approached the fixture with energy and determination.

Cumnock asserted control early, applying sustained pressure through direct running and aggressive defence.

Their physical advantage quickly became evident, with Oban’s defensive line repeatedly tested.

Although the visitors showed resilience and commitment in their tackling, the hosts capitalised on their momentum, crossing for multiple tries in the opening half to build a commanding lead.

Despite the scoreline, Oban produced encouraging moments in attack.

Demonstrating creativity and persistence, they managed to breach a well-organised Cumnock defence on two occasions.

Tries from Arran Goudy and Cormac MacDougall were the highlights of the visitors’ performance, both coming from well-constructed passages of play that underlined the team’s attacking potential.

Bryson Lawrie delivered a standout display for Oban and was deservedly named Man of the Match.

His defensive work was relentless, while his willingness to carry the ball into contact provided much-needed impetus against a physically imposing opposition.

While the result did not reflect the effort shown by the Oban side, the match offered valuable lessons for a developing squad adapting to adversity.

The experience of competing against a strong and well-drilled Cumnock team is expected to prove beneficial as the season draws to a close.

With two fixtures remaining, Oban will be looking to regroup and build on the positives from this encounter.

The anticipated return of key players should bolster the squad as they aim to finish their campaign strongly and translate hard-earned experience into improved performances.