Picture yourself arriving to the luxury and comfort of a Lake Cabin, with handcrafted William Holland outdoor spa bath and uninterrupted views over the lakeside, or a spacious hot tub room with your own private terrace.

There, awaiting you, will be a specially curated Star Bathing hamper with everything you need to enjoy the Gold Tier night skies, in your own time and at your own pace. This includes helpful star charts and guides, cosy blankets and warming drinks, not forgetting red-light torches to help you find your way about safely without affecting your night vision.

Perfect when setting off to explore what more The Tempus, listed in The Times Top 100 Best Places to Stay in the UK, has to offer: from its welcoming ‘snug’ with wood burning stove and stylish bar with Alice in Wonderland inspired interiors, to The Orangery restaurant with à la carte menu featuring the finest local, seasonal produce.

Venture even further off the grounds of Charlton Hall Estate during your visit and you’ll find yourself just a short drive from Northumberland’s award-winning coastline and popular attractions including Alnwick Gardens, Bamburgh Castle and Howick Hall’s Earl Grey Tea Room to name just a few.



What You’ll Win

• An overnight stay for two in either a Lake Cabin or hot tub room

• A three-course dinner for two at Talk of the Town

• Breakfast for two

• Bespoke Star Bathing hamper

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